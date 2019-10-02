O’reilly Automotive (ORLY) Holder First Hawaiian Bank Cut Its Stake by $323,244; As Werner Enterprises (WERN) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder South Texas Money Management LTD Decreased Stake

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 28,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The institutional investor held 903,287 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.07 million, down from 931,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Werner Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $34.38. About 594,753 shares traded. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has risen 2.48% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 19/04/2018 – MARQUEE RESOURCES – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH MINK CREEK DRILLING; MINK CREEK TO PERFORM DIAMOND DRILLING AND OTHER SERVICES AT WERNER LAKE COBALT PROJECT; 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL CHALLENGES ARE BROADER THAN JUST PENSION REFORM: WERNER; 09/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Increases Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 19/04/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES 1Q OPER REV. $562.7M, EST. $554.3M; 18/03/2018 – NOT ENOUGH RISK-SHARING IN GLOBAL SAFETY NETWORK: WERNER; 21/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – PTA-Adhoc: HOCHDORF Holding Ltd: Changes in Senior Management – Werner Schweizer is succeeded by Dr Peter Pfeilschifter; 30/03/2018 – Werner is celebrating its Tenth Year as the Official Ladder of the NCAA® Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships; 17/04/2018 – CASTLE HARLAN – CHRIS WERNER WILL BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF TITAN PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 29.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank sold 876 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 2,141 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $791,000, down from 3,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $7.5 during the last trading session, reaching $393.17. About 295,669 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q Net $304.9M; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Johnson Promoted to CEO and Co-President; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR Target Leverage Ratio Updated to 2.50 Times; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession and Update to Target Leverage Ratio

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold ORLY shares while 237 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 62.03 million shares or 1.27% less from 62.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd has 940 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Amica Mutual Insurance holds 3,084 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Wellington Management Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.04% or 482,088 shares in its portfolio. Bright Rock Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 20,000 shares. Clearbridge Investments Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Dana Invest Advsrs invested in 0.14% or 7,826 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.05% stake. Fukoku Mutual Life holds 1,530 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Pdts Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.54% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 24,700 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Ajo LP has invested 0.03% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Pennsylvania-based Gardner Russo And Gardner Ltd has invested 0% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.08% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 162,854 shares. Marsico Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.22% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). White Pine Cap Ltd Com, Minnesota-based fund reported 950 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset holds 0.22% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) or 73,661 shares.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.78 EPS, up 6.22% or $0.28 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $365.74M for 20.56 P/E if the $4.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $74,250 activity.

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marriott International Inc/Md (NASDAQ:MAR) by 11,589 shares to 12,603 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 6,215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,655 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Trust (IWD).

Analysts await Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 7.58% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.66 per share. WERN’s profit will be $41.89M for 14.09 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Werner Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold WERN shares while 65 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 45.70 million shares or 1.49% more from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Lc holds 2,678 shares. The New York-based D E Shaw & has invested 0% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.01% or 7,600 shares. Principal Financial Grp invested in 243,139 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability Co owns 106,215 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 416,621 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 10,991 shares or 0% of the stock. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.03% or 12,935 shares in its portfolio. Kennedy Mngmt reported 0.06% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Clarivest Asset Lc accumulated 11 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 63,131 shares. Victory Mngmt owns 1.86M shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) or 17,775 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank stated it has 7,081 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bancshares Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN).

