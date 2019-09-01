Oreilly Automotive (ORLY) Holder Bbr Partners Trimmed Position; As Citi Trends (CTRN) Valuation Declined, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Increased by $1.52 Million Its Stake

Bbr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Oreilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 14.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc sold 1,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The hedge fund held 10,984 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27 million, down from 12,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Oreilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $383.76. About 307,025 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 30/04/2018 – Rank Group Appoints John O’Reilly Chief Executive Officer; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees FY18 EPS $15.30-EPS $15.40; 26/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $15.30 TO $15.40, EST. $4.010; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR Target Leverage Ratio Updated to 2.50 Times; 22/04/2018 – DJ O’Reilly Automotive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORLY); 22/05/2018 – Retail Strategist Tom O’Reilly Joins Self Point Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Johnson Promoted to CEO and Co-President; 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.52% . The hedge fund held 198,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, up from 118,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Citi Trends Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $16.81. About 64,513 shares traded. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 45.14% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold CTRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 10.91 million shares or 0.62% less from 10.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spark Invest Management Lc has invested 0.04% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Fmr Ltd Company holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.01% or 47,659 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Paradigm Cap Management Inc has invested 1.48% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Swiss State Bank reported 24,786 shares. Merian Investors (Uk) Ltd owns 56,020 shares. Northern Corporation invested in 255,732 shares or 0% of the stock. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Aqr Cap Limited Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Morgan Stanley stated it has 6,291 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) for 27,660 shares. 234,629 are held by Goldman Sachs Gp Inc. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability accumulated 24,800 shares.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98 million and $85.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (Call) (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 538,757 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $74,250 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.28% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) or 3.50M shares. Mackay Shields Ltd accumulated 35,088 shares. Paradigm Fincl Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.21% or 1,412 shares. 25,344 were accumulated by Us National Bank & Trust De. Scotia Capital holds 2,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt Corp invested in 56,200 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Natixis Lp reported 17,174 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Raymond James Fincl Service Incorporated has invested 0.13% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Eulav Asset Mngmt has 0.86% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca owns 0.06% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 2,051 shares. 397,267 were accumulated by Ameriprise Incorporated. Numerixs Investment Technology Incorporated stated it has 0.06% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). First National Bank Sioux Falls holds 0.94% or 708 shares in its portfolio. Schwartz Invest Counsel holds 1.31% or 63,000 shares. Scopus Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.83% or 72,573 shares.

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $769.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 14,844 shares to 63,011 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 8,184 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,596 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWI).

