O’reilly Automotive (ORLY) Holder Barbara Oil Company Lowered Position by $776,000; Darling Ingredients (DAR) Holder Valueact Holdings LP Boosted Position

Barbara Oil Company decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barbara Oil Company sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $777,000, down from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barbara Oil Company who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $385.67. About 99,482 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $490 MLN TO $520 MLN; 30/05/2018 – SGP:CHRISTINE O’REILLY TO JOIN STOCKLAND BOARD; 09/05/2018 – S&P REVISES O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 26/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: O’Reilly Auto May Benefit, Industry Rises This Quarter; 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $15.30 TO $15.40; 14/03/2018 – O’Reilly and NumFOCUS Announce First Jupyter Pop-up in Boston; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees 2Q EPS $3.95-EPS $4.05

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) by 533.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 962,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% . The hedge fund held 1.14M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.74M, up from 180,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.56. About 198,271 shares traded. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 2.06% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients 1Q EPS 58c; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS ITS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO AMERICAN RESIDUALS GROUP, LLC; 25/04/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF €515; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO; 02/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Closing Of Darling Global Finance B.V.’s Private Offering Of €515 Million Unsecured Senior; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – REMAIN OPTIMISTIC WILL ACHIEVE PREDICTED $1.25 PER GALLON EBITDA FOR FY; 10/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC – ACQUIRED SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF KRUGER COMMODITIES, INC; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q EPS 58C, EST. 28C; 11/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold DAR shares while 77 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 151.80 million shares or 3.87% less from 157.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Contravisory Invest Management reported 6,933 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc has invested 0.12% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bessemer Group holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) for 129,678 shares. Everence Inc stated it has 23,090 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Gmt invested 0.3% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 13,238 shares. 76,727 were accumulated by Trellus Mgmt Lc. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Alliancebernstein LP owns 254,392 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 15.30 million shares. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 47,200 shares. Dean Cap Management invested 1.29% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). North Star Investment Mgmt holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio.

Valueact Holdings Lp, which manages about $15.75B and $9.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arcosa Inc by 1.40M shares to 5.74M shares, valued at $175.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $74,250 activity.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.78 earnings per share, up 6.22% or $0.28 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $365.74 million for 20.17 P/E if the $4.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual earnings per share reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.