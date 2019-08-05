O’reilly Automotive (ORLY) Holder Barbara Oil Company Has Trimmed Stake as Valuation Rose; Aperio Group Raised Its Position in Tableau Software (DATA) as Market Value Rose

Aperio Group Llc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 22.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc bought 2,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The institutional investor held 13,531 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, up from 11,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is up 65.93% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Barbara Oil Company decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barbara Oil Company sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $777,000, down from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barbara Oil Company who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $6.31 during the last trading session, reaching $363.62. About 721,739 shares traded or 18.57% up from the average. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Henslee Elected as Director on Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Jeff Shaw Promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Co-President; 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates O’Reilly Automotive’s Snr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY COMPARABLE STORE SALES RISE OF 2% TO 4%; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – JEFF SHAW PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 22/04/2018 – DJ O’Reilly Automotive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORLY); 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees 2Q EPS $3.95-EPS $4.05; 05/03/2018 Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to Al-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Syntal Cap Ptnrs Ltd Llc owns 4,641 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 47,588 shares. California Employees Retirement holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 126,275 shares. 238,725 are held by Swiss Financial Bank. Svcs Automobile Association owns 0% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 11,548 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Corp has invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). 50 were reported by Cordasco Fin Ntwk. Garde accumulated 19,410 shares. Artemis Investment Management Llp owns 10,199 shares. First Interstate Retail Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Principal Group Inc Inc Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Retail Bank Of America De invested in 405,642 shares. Gideon Cap Advisors holds 0.43% or 9,376 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Nordea Mngmt Ab reported 23,928 shares stake.

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06B and $23.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 33,922 shares to 206,113 shares, valued at $6.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Orange (NYSE:ORAN) by 48,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 657,280 shares, and cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 4 sales for $35.51 million activity. 40,000 shares were sold by OREILLY DAVID E, worth $14.88M. 1,500 shares were sold by BURCHFIELD JAY D, worth $563,880 on Wednesday, February 13. 50 shares valued at $19,000 were bought by LAURO JEFFREY ALAN on Thursday, August 1. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $18.72M was sold by HENSLEE GREGORY L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc reported 19,743 shares. Calamos Llc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Tarbox Family Office Incorporated accumulated 0% or 18 shares. Moreover, Barr E S And has 0.57% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Moreover, M&T Savings Bank has 0.03% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Wms Prtn Limited Liability holds 1,700 shares. Legacy reported 6,060 shares stake. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Company owns 803 shares. Aureus Asset Management Ltd Co holds 1,439 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 1,555 were accumulated by First Mercantile Tru. Tower Limited Liability (Trc) holds 3,149 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 0.28% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Chemung Canal Tru has invested 0.83% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Shell Asset Management holds 0.05% or 5,976 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.04% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).