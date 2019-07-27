O’reilly Automotive (ORLY) Holder Barbara Oil Company Has Lowered Its Position as Market Valuation Declined; Weber Alan W Has Increased Its Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Holding by $189.00 Million

Weber Alan W increased its stake in Lifetime Brands (LCUT) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $614.25 million, up from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Lifetime Brands for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $182.02 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.7. About 13,279 shares traded. Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) has declined 10.84% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LCUT News: 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES ADJ DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.81 TO $0.96 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Loss/Shr 70c; 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 50c; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of WFCM 2016-C33; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.45 TO $0.61 PER SHARE; 09/03/2018 TAYLOR PARENT, LLC REPORTS 27.2 PCT STAKE IN LIFETIME BRANDS INC AS OF MARCH 2 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lifetime Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LCUT); 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q EPS 8c; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q Adj EPS 47c; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES NET SALES $760 MLN TO $772 MLN

Barbara Oil Company decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barbara Oil Company sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $777,000, down from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barbara Oil Company who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $7.79 during the last trading session, reaching $383.79. About 553,960 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 29.52% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – GREG JOHNSON PROMOTED TO CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Elected to Board, Accepts Executive Vice Chairman Position; 22/03/2018 – The Washington Times: BREAKING: Former Fox News anchor sues Bill O’Reilly for defamation, alleges ‘smear campaign’; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q EPS $3.61

Since March 18, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.15 million activity.

Weber Alan W, which manages about $233.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 65,000 shares to 3,281 shares, valued at $51.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 1 investors sold LCUT shares while 19 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 9.19 million shares or 3.04% less from 9.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can has 238 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Citigroup Incorporated reported 2,910 shares stake. Mill Road Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.63 million shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,907 shares. Financial Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) for 23,653 shares. Martin Co Tn owns 112,584 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System owns 25,600 shares. Polar Asset Mngmt Partners invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Utd Asset Strategies Inc accumulated 18,329 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Petrus Lta holds 477,113 shares. Olstein Management Lp has 0.3% invested in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) for 193,000 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 25,062 shares stake. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) for 1.29M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gardner Russo Gardner Limited Liability Co invested 0% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Provident Mngmt Inc reported 2.78% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd invested 0.06% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Hartline Investment has invested 3.48% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). First Personal Fincl Svcs stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.08% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) or 4,100 shares. Speece Thorson owns 30,292 shares. Clarkston Capital Partners Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Shell Asset Mngmt Communications stated it has 0.05% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). 9,074 are held by Patten & Patten Tn. Sigma Inv Counselors reported 570 shares. Cornercap Counsel Inc has 0.04% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 654 shares. Ardevora Asset Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 78,047 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.11% or 143,704 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 1,834 shares stake.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $35.52 million activity. 50,000 O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares with value of $18.72 million were sold by HENSLEE GREGORY L. The insider SHAW JEFF M sold $1.36 million. BURCHFIELD JAY D sold $563,880 worth of stock.