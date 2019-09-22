O`Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Downgraded By BidaskScore; Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund (MMU)’s Sentiment Is 1.2

Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc (MMU) investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.23, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 18 active investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 15 sold and decreased their stock positions in Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 4.25 million shares, down from 4.70 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 8 Increased: 14 New Position: 4.

O`Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)‘s stock was cut to a Hold by research professionals at BidaskScore. ORLY’s old rating is no longer valid.

OÂ’Reilly Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company has market cap of $30.52 billion. The firm provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories. It has a 23.78 P/E ratio. The Company’s stores offer auto body paint and related materials, automotive tools, and professional service well-known provider service equipment.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. shares while 237 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 62.03 million shares or 1.27% less from 62.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wms Ptnrs Llc accumulated 0.15% or 1,700 shares. Norinchukin Bank The invested in 0.06% or 11,271 shares. Meeder Asset owns 56 shares. Kbc Gru Nv holds 68,466 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Com reported 1,319 shares. Pillar Pacific Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 976 shares. Cibc Asset Management owns 13,097 shares. Cap Llc reported 0.01% stake. 12,362 are held by Tudor Et Al. Tarbox Family Office reported 24 shares or 0% of all its holdings. M&T Natl Bank has 0.03% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 14,355 shares. Paloma Mngmt Company reported 2,717 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Highstreet Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% or 1,426 shares. Fred Alger Management Inc owns 11,935 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cls Investments Ltd Co reported 379 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering O`Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. O`Reilly Automotive has $454 highest and $398 lowest target. $415.75’s average target is 4.23% above currents $398.86 stock price. O`Reilly Automotive had 13 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) rating on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $400 target. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, September 13. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $454 target in Monday, April 1 report.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $74,250 activity. The insider LAURO JEFFREY ALAN bought 50 shares worth $19,000.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.78 EPS, up 6.22% or $0.28 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $365.73M for 20.86 P/E if the $4.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

The stock increased 2.29% or $8.93 during the last trading session, reaching $398.86. About 1.29 million shares traded or 122.60% up from the average. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500.

Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $594.80 million. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It has a 14.98 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.