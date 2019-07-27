O’reilly Automotive New Com (ORLY) Shareholder Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Decreased Its Holding as Stock Price Declined; Wellcome Trust LTD Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Boosted as Market Valuation Rose

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc New Com (ORLY) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 1,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,397 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, down from 7,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $7.79 during the last trading session, reaching $383.79. About 553,960 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 29.52% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 05/03/2018 Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to Al-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager; 05/03/2018 – Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to AI-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession and Update to Target Leverage Ratio; 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ O’Reilly Automotive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORLY)

Wellcome Trust Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellcome Trust Ltd bought 302,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.33 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746.87M, up from 6.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellcome Trust Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 22/05/2018 – Interstate Hotels & Resorts lgnites its Digital Leadership by Landing One of the Most Extraordinary Sales & Marketing Minds in Hospitality; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio – Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Integrator; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft has previously sought to defend the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, despite the Trump administration’s attempts to end it; 21/03/2018 – JLL makes Linkedln’s Top Companies list again; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly earnings release date; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine, Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Fewer Russian spies in U.S. but getting harder to track

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $521.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 539 shares to 1,560 shares, valued at $2.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon (NYSE:XOM) by 5,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $35.52 million activity. Another trade for 3,615 shares valued at $1.36 million was sold by SHAW JEFF M. $563,880 worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares were sold by BURCHFIELD JAY D. 40,000 O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares with value of $14.88 million were sold by OREILLY DAVID E.