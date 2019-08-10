O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) and Prospect Capital Corporation (NYSE:PBY) Contrasting side by side

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) and Prospect Capital Corporation (NYSE:PBY) are two firms in the Auto Parts Stores that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio O’Reilly Automotive Inc. 377 3.02 N/A 16.77 22.71 Prospect Capital Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for O’Reilly Automotive Inc. and Prospect Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has O’Reilly Automotive Inc. and Prospect Capital Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets O’Reilly Automotive Inc. 0.00% 329.2% 15.7% Prospect Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for O’Reilly Automotive Inc. and Prospect Capital Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score O’Reilly Automotive Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Prospect Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 10.33% for O’Reilly Automotive Inc. with average target price of $417.4.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both O’Reilly Automotive Inc. and Prospect Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 87.2% and 0% respectively. About 0.5% of O’Reilly Automotive Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) O’Reilly Automotive Inc. -3.97% 1.72% 1.93% 10.15% 25.01% 10.58% Prospect Capital Corporation -1.08% 0.39% 2.93% 6.7% 3.28% 12.2%

For the past year O’Reilly Automotive Inc. was less bullish than Prospect Capital Corporation.

Summary

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. beats Prospect Capital Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

OÂ’Reilly Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories. Its stores offer auto body paint and related materials, automotive tools, and professional service provider service equipment. The companyÂ’s stores also offer enhanced services and programs comprising used oil, oil filter, and battery recycling; battery, wiper, and bulb replacement; battery diagnostic testing; electrical and module testing; check engine light code extraction; loaner tool program; drum and rotor resurfacing; custom hydraulic hoses; professional paint shop mixing and related materials; and machine shops. Its stores provide do-it-yourself and professional service provider customers a selection of brand name, house brands, and private label products for domestic and imported automobiles, vans, and trucks. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 4,829 stores in 47 states. OÂ’Reilly Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri.