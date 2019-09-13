O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) and Prospect Capital Corporation (NYSE:PBY) Comparison side by side

Both O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) and Prospect Capital Corporation (NYSE:PBY) compete on a level playing field in the Auto Parts Stores industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio O’Reilly Automotive Inc. 381 3.05 N/A 16.77 22.71 Prospect Capital Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates O’Reilly Automotive Inc. and Prospect Capital Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides O’Reilly Automotive Inc. and Prospect Capital Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets O’Reilly Automotive Inc. 0.00% 329.2% 15.7% Prospect Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for O’Reilly Automotive Inc. and Prospect Capital Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score O’Reilly Automotive Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Prospect Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. has a 7.07% upside potential and an average price target of $421.75.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 87.2% of O’Reilly Automotive Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Prospect Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors. O’Reilly Automotive Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) O’Reilly Automotive Inc. -3.97% 1.72% 1.93% 10.15% 25.01% 10.58% Prospect Capital Corporation -1.08% 0.39% 2.93% 6.7% 3.28% 12.2%

For the past year O’Reilly Automotive Inc. has weaker performance than Prospect Capital Corporation

Summary

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. beats Prospect Capital Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

OÂ’Reilly Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories. Its stores offer auto body paint and related materials, automotive tools, and professional service provider service equipment. The companyÂ’s stores also offer enhanced services and programs comprising used oil, oil filter, and battery recycling; battery, wiper, and bulb replacement; battery diagnostic testing; electrical and module testing; check engine light code extraction; loaner tool program; drum and rotor resurfacing; custom hydraulic hoses; professional paint shop mixing and related materials; and machine shops. Its stores provide do-it-yourself and professional service provider customers a selection of brand name, house brands, and private label products for domestic and imported automobiles, vans, and trucks. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 4,829 stores in 47 states. OÂ’Reilly Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri.