O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Auto Parts Stores companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. has 87.2% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 92.50% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.5% of O’Reilly Automotive Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.37% of all Auto Parts Stores companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have O’Reilly Automotive Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets O’Reilly Automotive Inc. 0.00% 329.20% 15.70% Industry Average 9.49% 170.55% 11.77%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting O’Reilly Automotive Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio O’Reilly Automotive Inc. N/A 381 22.71 Industry Average 984.36M 10.37B 23.11

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio O’Reilly Automotive Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for O’Reilly Automotive Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score O’Reilly Automotive Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 2.33 2.59

$421.75 is the average target price of O’Reilly Automotive Inc., with a potential upside of 7.07%. As a group, Auto Parts Stores companies have a potential upside of 34.32%. Given O’Reilly Automotive Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe O’Reilly Automotive Inc. is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of O’Reilly Automotive Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) O’Reilly Automotive Inc. -3.97% 1.72% 1.93% 10.15% 25.01% 10.58% Industry Average 0.00% 1.97% 5.81% 21.67% 30.96% 22.27%

For the past year O’Reilly Automotive Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of O’Reilly Automotive Inc. are 0.8 and 0.1. Competitively, O’Reilly Automotive Inc.’s peers have 1.00 and 0.17 for Current and Quick Ratio. O’Reilly Automotive Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than O’Reilly Automotive Inc.

Volatility and Risk

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. is 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.73. In other hand, O’Reilly Automotive Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.75 which is 25.33% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors O’Reilly Automotive Inc.’s rivals beat O’Reilly Automotive Inc.

OÂ’Reilly Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories. Its stores offer auto body paint and related materials, automotive tools, and professional service provider service equipment. The companyÂ’s stores also offer enhanced services and programs comprising used oil, oil filter, and battery recycling; battery, wiper, and bulb replacement; battery diagnostic testing; electrical and module testing; check engine light code extraction; loaner tool program; drum and rotor resurfacing; custom hydraulic hoses; professional paint shop mixing and related materials; and machine shops. Its stores provide do-it-yourself and professional service provider customers a selection of brand name, house brands, and private label products for domestic and imported automobiles, vans, and trucks. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 4,829 stores in 47 states. OÂ’Reilly Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri.