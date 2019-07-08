Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trimmed Its Position in Graham Holdings Co Class B (GHC) as Share Price Rose; Pecaut & Company Holding in Bank Amer (BAC) Has Raised by $326,646 as Stock Value Declined

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 7,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 114,501 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, up from 107,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $29.12. About 4.49M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 05/03/2018 – Business Insider: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 26/04/2018 – Incyte Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 17/04/2018 – Encompass Health at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO SAYS BOND TRADING STUNG BY LOWER CLIENT ACTIVITY; 17/05/2018 – WENDEL IS SAID TO HIRE GOLDMAN, BANK OF AMERICA FOR CSP SALE; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Japan regulator says Deutsche, Bank of America violated Japan law in bond-price fixing; 30/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa (sf) To Bank Of America’s Class A(2018-2) Card Abs; 11/04/2018 – BofA, Harvard Partner on the Growth, Prosperity of AI (Video); 15/05/2018 – Alkermes Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Graham Holdings Co Class B (GHC) by 99.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 1.11M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,735 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, down from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Graham Holdings Co Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $720.26. About 189 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 16.70% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 21/05/2018 – Graham Holdings Recasts Consolidated Financial Statements as of Dec. 31, 2017 and 2016, and Three Years Ended Dec. 31, 2017; 30/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO MAY 30, 2023 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Kaplan Educational Foundation Honors Daniel R. Porterfield for Commitment to Inclusivity and Student Success; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Iran, Israel exchange fire in direct escalation; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Net $43M; 20/04/2018 – The New York Mets and Kaplan Test Prep to Present College Prep Day at Citi Field on May 3 to Help Students Navigate the; 19/03/2018 – EX-GHC CEO GRAHAM RESIGNS AS TRUSTEE FOR TRUST HOLDING 30K SHRS; 21/05/2018 – Graham Holdings to Use Proceeds to Redeem $400 Million Principal Amount of 7.250% Notes Due 2019; 04/05/2018 – KAPLAN – UNDER KAPLAN’S MANAGEMENT, PPI CEO PATTY STEINHARDT WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD OPERATIONS AND COMPANY WILL REMAIN IN BELMONT; 27/04/2018 – Graham Holdings Company to Audiocast Annual Meeting Presentation

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amg Natl State Bank accumulated 204,820 shares. Mitchell Mngmt Communication owns 40,722 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 4,344 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins owns 0.05% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 33,119 shares. Florida-based Provise Management Gru has invested 0.31% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Tarbox Family Office holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 4,836 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company holds 0.33% or 374,249 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Iberiabank owns 16,514 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Davis R M holds 25,683 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Company owns 10,298 shares. Tcw Grp Inc has 15,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Roundview Capital Limited Liability holds 0.82% or 125,341 shares. 24,089 are owned by Summit Wealth Advsrs Lc. Buckhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 50,945 shares.

