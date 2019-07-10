Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Stake in Graco (GGG) Has Decreased by $133.06 Million; Avx New (AVX) Holder Semper Augustus Investments Group Has Boosted Holding by $872,253 as Share Price Declined

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Graco Inc (GGG) by 97.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 2.72M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,477 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29 million, down from 2.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Graco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $50.19. About 62,945 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 7.10% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 02/04/2018 – Graco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Graco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GGG); 26/03/2018 – New Graco® Uno2Duo™ Stroller Is Designed to Grow with Families, Easily Extends To Accommodate A Second Child; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Graco May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Graco 1Q Net $85.5M; 25/04/2018 – GRACO 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 41C; 14/05/2018 – Graco at Group Meeting Hosted By Seaport Today; 07/05/2018 – Graco Group Meeting Scheduled By Seaport for May. 14; 25/04/2018 – Graco: Raising Full-Year 2018 Outlook to Mid- To High Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth; 30/05/2018 – Graco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc increased its stake in Avx Corp New (AVX) by 53.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc bought 51,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 146,367 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, up from 95,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Avx Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.07. About 52,383 shares traded. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 1.14% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AVX News: 30/04/2018 – AVX Completes Its Purchase of Kumatec; 14/05/2018 – AVX Celebrates the Continuing Success of the ChemCam on NASA’s Curiosity Rover, Which is Enabled in Part by 630 AVX; 23/04/2018 – DJ AVX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVX); 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – AVX INTERCONNECT EUROPE GMBH SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE KUMATEC SONDERMASCHINENBAU & KUNSTSTOFFVERARBEITUNG GMBH; 25/04/2018 – AVX 4Q EPS 19C; 16/04/2018 – AVX to Present & Exhibit at the 2018 Components for Military & Space Electronics Conference & Exhibition; 24/05/2018 – AVX Corporation Declares Dividend; 05/04/2018 – AVX Introduces New Ultra-Broadband Resistors; 27/04/2018 – AVX is Showcasing High-Temperature Capacitor Solutions at HiTEC 2018; 04/04/2018 – AVX REPORTS A PACT TO BUY KUMATEC

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, which manages about $7.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartsheet Inc Class A by 29,512 shares to 65,982 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold GGG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 133.33 million shares or 3.08% less from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliance Trust Company Of Delaware, a Delaware-based fund reported 6,156 shares. 10,187 are held by Lpl Fincl Lc. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al reported 2.35 million shares. Fenimore Asset Mngmt invested in 1.8% or 1.00M shares. Johnson Fincl Grp has 0% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 500 shares. Coldstream Cap Mngmt accumulated 4,776 shares. Jlb has invested 3.1% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). 222,030 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Pathstone Family Office Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Gru holds 0.06% or 330,670 shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Partners stated it has 7,146 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Vestor Cap Limited Com owns 3,196 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. The France-based Cap Fund Mngmt has invested 0% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Merian Invsts (Uk) Limited invested 0.1% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Macquarie Group Incorporated Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $319,157 activity. $109,076 worth of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) was sold by Wordell Angela F.

Analysts await Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 10.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.48 per share. GGG’s profit will be $88.26M for 23.67 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Graco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.77% EPS growth.

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17M and $162.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 26,069 shares to 12,723 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.