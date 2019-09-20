Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raised Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stake by $913,080 as Shares Rose; Blb&B Advisors Decreased Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $710,220

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 7.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought 16,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 227,411 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.91M, up from 211,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $58.66. About 970,196 shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 03/04/2018 – Delta Air March Load Factor 86.9; 23/05/2018 – China Yangtze River Delta air quality worsens Jan-Apr -ministry; 02/05/2018 – DELTA APRIL LOAD FACTOR 85.1% VS 85.3% YEAR-AGO; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – QTRLY SHR $0.77; QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.74; 20/04/2018 – Delta Board of Directors Names Michael Huerta as Newest Member; 10/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DELTA COMMUNITY SUPPORTS FAMILIES, FINANCIAL EDUCATION AND HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES; 13/03/2018 – DELTA SEES BOSTON AIRPORT RESTART ON WEDNESDAY; 05/04/2018 – DELTA CONFIRMS INCIDENT WAS RESOLVED BY [24]7.AI LAST OCTOBER; 10/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Conference Call Set By Eden Rock for Apr. 17; 05/04/2018 – DELTA CAN’T SAY WHETHER CUSTOMER INFO ACCESSED, COMPROMISED

Blb&B Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc sold 5,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 161,871 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.68 million, down from 167,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.22. About 14.09M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Reputation.com Further Expands European Growth; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announced a major reorganization Thursday, establishing two main divisions focused on experiences and devices and cloud and AI platforms; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Tosses Out Microsoft Case on Digital Data Abroad; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY GAMING REVENUE INCREASED 18% (UP 16% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY XBOX SOFTWARE; 04/04/2018 – DXC Technology Advances Position as a Leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Global Independent Systems lntegrator Partner with Acquisitions of Sable37 and eBECS; 28/03/2018 – OANDA Exchange API app now available on Microsoft Dynamics 365; 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 07/05/2018 – Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are “kind of a pure ‘greater fool theory’ type of investment,” Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”; 23/05/2018 – CFSC wins Microsoft 2018 IMPACT Citizenship Award

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 30,237 were accumulated by Usca Ria Ltd Liability. Amalgamated Bancorporation invested in 82,615 shares. Zebra Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.31% stake. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Com reported 2.42 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking holds 145,066 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fagan Assoc holds 56,527 shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. Carnegie Capital Asset Limited Co invested in 55,913 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.09% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Australia-based Macquarie Group has invested 0.02% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability has 1.15% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 422,812 shares. 35,000 are held by American Assets Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation. Raymond James Tru Na stated it has 15,595 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.12% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, which manages about $7.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viacom Inc Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 19,180 shares to 244,498 shares, valued at $7.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 30,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,706 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rh Dinel Investment Counsel has invested 7.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The New York-based Natl Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 3.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nordea Inv Ab has 2.56% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 91,439 were reported by Marco Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Norinchukin Financial Bank The holds 4.05% or 1.97M shares. 29,581 were reported by Beech Hill Advsr Incorporated. Williams Jones & Assocs Ltd Liability Co has 2.6% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Greylin Invest Mangement reported 1,575 shares. Kopp Invest Advsr Ltd owns 1,868 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Winslow Asset Mgmt invested in 0.09% or 3,032 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 3.77 million shares. Blackrock Inc holds 2.87% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 505.72 million shares. Moreover, Wellcome Trust (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust has 13.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sabal Trust Comm invested 3.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brown Brothers Harriman & Co has 541,204 shares.

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27M and $871.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 25,878 shares to 749,062 shares, valued at $31.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM) by 43,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 768,872 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).