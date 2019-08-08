Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals In (AMPH) Trimmed as Shares Declined; As Brinker Intl (EAT) Market Valuation Declined, Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Cut Its Position by $1.97 Million

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (EAT) by 78.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 44,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 11,943 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $530,000, down from 56,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Brinker Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49B market cap company. The stock increased 3.98% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $39.74. About 459,009 shares traded. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has declined 16.91% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EAT News: 10/05/2018 – Mesirow Financial Advises Brinker Brown Fastener & Supply Inc. On Its Sale To Colony Hardware Corporation, A Portfolio Company; 09/05/2018 – FIRST LOOK: Chili’s Debuts Custom Fascinators and Cufflinks for the Royal Wedding; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q EPS $1.02; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Sees FY18 Revenues Flat to Down 0.5% Compared to FY17; 14/05/2018 – Brinker International said customer credit and debit card information had been compromised at some Chili’s locations between March and April; 25/04/2018 – BRINKER INTERNATIONAL INC EAT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Oper Chief; 22/03/2018 – Brinker Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Chili’s Co-owned Comparable Restaurant Sales Decreased 0.4% in 3Q; 11/05/2018 – Landscape Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Brinker

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals In (AMPH) by 94.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 248,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.93% . The institutional investor held 13,390 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274,000, down from 261,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.96% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $21.06. About 106,828 shares traded. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) has risen 17.63% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AMPH News: 12/03/2018 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 4Q Adj EPS 10c; 21/03/2018 – AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS INC – DISTRICT COURT PROVIDED A SCHEDULE FOR ANTITRUST LAWSUIT WITH A JURY TRIAL SET FOR SEPTEMBER 9, 2019; 21/03/2018 – AMPHASTAR SAYS COURT DENIED MOMENTA, SANDOZ MOTION TO DISMISS; 09/05/2018 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 10/05/2018 – Amphastar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Amphastar Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 09/05/2018 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $58.4M; 03/05/2018 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to Release First Quarter Earnings and Hold Conference Call on May 9, 2018; 21/03/2018 – Amphastar Announces Final Judgment in the Patent Litigation against Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Sandoz Inc

Analysts await Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $1.35 EPS, up 13.45% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.19 per share. EAT’s profit will be $50.62M for 7.36 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Brinker International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

