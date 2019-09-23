Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Maintains Position in Wabtec (WAB); Meritage Portfolio Management Lifted Its Mastercard (MA) Holding by $383,592

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 38.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought 13,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 46,892 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.37M, up from 33,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $73.85. About 1.23M shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC SAYS DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT REGULATORY HURDLES; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL TO GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES OF $250 MILLION; 20/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – GE: WABTEC CHAIRMAN NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXEC CHAIR; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE 15% CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR 1; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC 1Q EPS 92C, EST. 90C; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC: TOO EARLY TO SAY IF GE MINING BUSINESS TO BE DIVESTED; 20/04/2018 – Wabtec is a manufacturer of locomotives, freight cars and other rail-related products; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 1,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 89,660 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.72M, up from 88,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $273.15. About 2.26M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares were bought by DeNinno David L. 16.97M shares were sold by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO, worth $1.19B. KASSLING WILLIAM E bought $503,520 worth of stock.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, which manages about $7.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 16,763 shares to 15,922 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in News Corp Class A (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 48,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,472 shares, and cut its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $981.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) by 22,171 shares to 53,750 shares, valued at $3.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 17,371 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,413 shares, and cut its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603. 1,500 shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31.