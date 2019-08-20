Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowered Tripadvisor (TRIP) Holding by $66.26 Million; Centene Del (CNC) Shareholder Aldebaran Financial Has Increased Stake by $1.14 Million

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) by 98.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 1.30 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.49% . The institutional investor held 19,381 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $997,000, down from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Tripadvisor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $38.74. About 1.67M shares traded or 14.98% up from the average. TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has declined 24.19% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TRIP News: 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Improves Ebitda View for 2018; 24/04/2018 – THAI Smile wins the Grand Prize from TripAdvisor for the second consecutive year, Best Airline in Thailand, Winner of Regional Airline in Asia and Winner of Economy Class Airline in Asia; 09/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Books Promising Earnings, but Can It Last? — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Inc.: Kaufer 2017 Total Compensation Included $18.3M Option Awards; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion; 25/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – TripAdvisor will pull its advertisements from right-wing television host Laura Ingraham’s Fox News program; 26/04/2018 – These are the top food experiences in the world, according to TripAdvisor; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 09/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Recognizes World’s Best Airlines With 2018 Travelers’ Choice Awards

Aldebaran Financial Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc bought 21,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 43,140 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 21,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $47.44. About 6.24 million shares traded or 2.18% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 25/05/2018 – CENTENE’S WASHINGTON UNIT SELECTED FOR MEDICAID CONTRACT; 30/04/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Offering of Common Stk; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DJ Centene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNC); 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP SAYS ITS IOWA SUBSIDIARY, IOWA TOTAL CARE, INC., HAS BEEN TENTATIVELY AWARDED A STATEWIDE CONTRACT FOR IA HEALTH LINK PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Aldebaran Financial Inc, which manages about $282.59 million and $142.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 13,755 shares to 134,662 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,687 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,668 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of The West reported 48,437 shares stake. Moreover, Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 0.12% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 31,923 shares. Sectoral Asset Mngmt owns 4,180 shares. Regions stated it has 9,412 shares. Hartford Investment Management reported 0.07% stake. Raymond James And holds 0.02% or 266,401 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning invested in 12,042 shares. 46,636 are owned by Dupont Cap. Northern Trust Corp holds 0.06% or 4.70 million shares. Whittier Tru Communications Of Nevada invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation, a Minnesota-based fund reported 216,692 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management invested in 565,364 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.08% or 183,660 shares. Destination Wealth owns 254 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Valley National Advisers Inc stated it has 72 shares.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Centurion re-awarded health services contract in Georgia – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Daniel Loeb’s 5 Biggest Stock Buys of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Centene to expand presence in health insurance exchange in 10 states – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, which manages about $7.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartsheet Inc Class A by 29,512 shares to 65,982 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.