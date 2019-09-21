Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowered News Class A (NWSA) Holding by $632,580 as Valuation Rose; Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Has Cut Apple (AAPL) Position by $1.29 Million

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 6,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 180,271 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.68 million, down from 186,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $975.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98M shares traded or 115.69% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Grading the rumors — assessing #Apple’s possible releases at the Chicago event on March 27; 27/04/2018 – More than one-fifth of the S&P 500 companies report earnings, and a highlight is Apple, which has been beaten down ahead of its report; 13/04/2018 – New York Post: China could beat Apple in race to develop foldable smartphone; 21/05/2018 – KONICA MINOLTA BUYS MACPROFESSIONALS, APPLE PLATFORM EXPERTS; 18/05/2018 – Apple pays Ireland first tranche of disputed taxes; 16/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS WILL SEND REQUESTS TO APPLE AND GOOGLE TO REMOVE TELEGRAM FROM THEIR APPLICATION STORES ON MONDAY – IFAX; 18/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple $1.8 bln tax arrears payment eases pressure on Ireland- Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS PLEASED COURT AGREES THAT SAMSUNG SHOULD PAY; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple Music reportedly has 40M paying subscribers; 16/03/2018 – Apple is having an event this month to “hear creative new ideas for teachers and students.”

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in News Corp Class A (NWSA) by 15.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 48,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% . The institutional investor held 256,472 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.46M, down from 305,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in News Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.94. About 2.01 million shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 11.97% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 05/03/2018 – TELSTRA CORPORATION – NEWS CORP WILL HAVE 65 PER CENT SHAREHOLDING IN COMBINED ENTITY AND TELSTRA WILL HAVE 35 PER CENT; 13/03/2018 – NEWS CORP SAYS BALLBALL TO BECOME PART OF NEW ENTITY – DUGOUT SE ASIA; 04/04/2018 – Millennial Buyers Feel the Brunt of Rate and Price Hikes; 08/03/2018 – Realtor.com® Launches “Local Pride” College Scholarship; 13/03/2018 – News Corp: Dugout to Launch New South-East Asia Business by Acquiring Ballball From News Corp; 16/03/2018 – News Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – NEWS CORP – QTRLY BOOK PUBLISHING REVENUE $398 MLN VS $374 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/03/2018 – NEWS CORP WILL CONSOLIDATE COMBINED ENTITY INTO FINL STATEMENTS; 11/05/2018 – News Corp says governments must curb Big Tech data abuse; 02/04/2018 – News Corp and Telstra Complete Transaction to Combine Foxtel and FOX SPORTS Australia

Analysts await News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 129.41% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NWSA’s profit will be $230.50M for 8.94 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by News Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 457.14% EPS growth.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, which manages about $7.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 48,054 shares to 542,050 shares, valued at $74.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cadence Design Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 75,774 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU).

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83 million and $841.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,437 shares to 16,195 shares, valued at $30.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 16,534 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.69B for 19.23 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

