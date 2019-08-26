Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowered Its Ensco Plc Cl A (ESV) Holding as Stock Value Declined; As Realty Incom (O) Shares Declined, Holder Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Has Increased Its Stake

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Ensco Plc Cl A (ESV) by 71.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 442,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The institutional investor held 172,824 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $679,000, down from 615,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Ensco Plc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01M shares traded or 27.45% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased its stake in Realty Incom (O) by 10.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd bought 6,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 71,224 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24 million, up from 64,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Realty Incom for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $73.18. About 1.03M shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $5.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomminc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 45,455 shares to 289,067 shares, valued at $16.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Homedepotinc (NYSE:HD) by 2,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,861 shares, and cut its stake in Wellsfargo&C (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, which manages about $7.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartsheet Inc Class A by 29,512 shares to 65,982 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

