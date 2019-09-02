Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Holding in Sempra Energy (SRE) Decreased by $383.83 Million as Market Value Rose; Newmont Mng (NEM) Position Maintained by Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NEM) by 76.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 82,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 190,873 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83 million, up from 108,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Newmont Mng Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $39.89. About 7.08M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO MILL EXPANSION PROJECT REMAINS SUSPENDED; 30/04/2018 – GOLDSTRIKE, NEWMONT FINALIZE YUKON PLANNED DRILL PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – CFO NANCY BUESE SAYS ON TRACK TO RETURN MORE THAN $350 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Maintains FY18 Corporate-Level Production, Cost and Cap Outlook; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Releases Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO & AKYEM MINES RESTARTED AFTER ACCIDENT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Newmont Mining Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEM); 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Net $192M; 30/05/2018 – Ghana gold miners say welcome new government export tests

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 99.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 3.07M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 28,701 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61 million, down from 3.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $141.63. About 1.05 million shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 07/05/2018 – SoCalGas lifts estimated cost of Aliso Canyon natgas leak to $954 mln; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.43, EST. $1.67; 13/04/2018 – MOODY´S AFFIRMS IENOVA’S RATINGS AND CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 16/04/2018 – FAISEL H. KHAN NAMED VP OF INVESTOR RELATIONS FOR SEMPRA ENERGY; 20/04/2018 – SoCalGas, Anaheim Fire & Rescue Raise Giant Shovel at Angels Stadium of Anaheim to Remind Southern Californians to Call 811 Before Digging; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A PRIME-2 SHORT-TERM RATING TO ONCOR’S COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 19/04/2018 – SoCalGas and Opus 12 Successfully Demonstrate Technology That Simplifies Conversion of Carbon Dioxide into Storable Renewable Energy; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Will Invest $130M for IEnova Unit to Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal in Baja California, Mexico; 07/05/2018 – Sempra on track to finish Louisiana Cameron LNG export terminal in 2019

More notable recent Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SoCalGas and Electrochaea Announce Commissioning of New Biomethanation Reactor System Pilot Project – PRNewswire” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Sempra Energy (SRE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “6 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mexico reaches deal with gas pipeline operators – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 3,800 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Co has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). The Australia-based Amp Investors Limited has invested 0.76% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Rech accumulated 3,327 shares or 0% of the stock. Eagle Asset stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). 790 are held by Guardian Life Of America. Brookfield Asset Mgmt accumulated 1.11 million shares or 0.59% of the stock. Adirondack reported 30 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Credit Agricole S A holds 10,747 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Advsr Asset Management Inc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Fjarde Ap has invested 0.2% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 57 shares. Allstate invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Moreover, Cutter And Brokerage has 0.55% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 15,278 shares.

Analysts await Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 14.63% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.23 per share. SRE’s profit will be $388.13 million for 25.11 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Sempra Energy for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.18% EPS growth.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, which manages about $7.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartsheet Inc Class A by 29,512 shares to 65,982 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 10,647 shares. Synovus Fincl has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Tortoise Mgmt Ltd invested in 12 shares or 0% of the stock. Mutual Of America Mngmt Lc holds 0.04% or 71,279 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 39,874 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.07% or 7.71 million shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 20,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. D E Shaw Inc owns 505,335 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.02% stake. Gulf Intll Natl Bank (Uk) Ltd stated it has 126,993 shares. Massachusetts-based Adage Capital Prtnrs Gp Llc has invested 0.06% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 44,380 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 153,455 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innoviva Inc (Prn) by 3.59M shares to 4.00 million shares, valued at $4.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 40,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,258 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).