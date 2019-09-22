Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Holding in Lincoln National (LNC) Cut by $502,848 as Share Value Declined; Raytheon Co New (RTN) Holder Btr Capital Management Boosted Position by $659,130 as Share Price Rose

Btr Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co New (RTN) by 10.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc bought 3,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 41,189 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.16 million, up from 37,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $194.93. About 2.26M shares traded or 24.14% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 09/03/2018 – RPT-CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 23/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON GETS $523.1M MODIFICATION TO MISSILE CONTRACT; 26/03/2018 – Raytheon developing technology to control drone swarms; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 06/03/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $73M FAA CONTRACT MODIFICATION; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.71, REV VIEW $26.74 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – RHEINMETALL AG RHMG.DE – ARTEC AND RHEINMETALL IN TALKS WITH NUMBER OF UK PARTNERS TO DELIVER MIV PROGRAMME INCLUDING BAE SYSTEMS, THALES UK, RAYTHEON, ROLLS-ROYCE AND PEARSON ENGINEERING; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS PACT FOR RAPID PROCUREMENT OF 779 UNITS OR MORE; 30/05/2018 – Sparton DeLeon Springs Earns 4-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Lincoln National Corp (LNC) by 10.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 7,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The institutional investor held 70,169 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.52M, down from 78,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Lincoln National Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $60.73. About 1.69M shares traded or 15.17% up from the average. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 23/05/2018 – Lincoln National Presenting at Conference May 30; 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team; 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Indexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices; 01/05/2018 – Society for New Communications Research of The Conference Board (SNCR) Announces 2018 Excellence in New Communications Award Wi; 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications, Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Liberty Life Assurance Company of Boston; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Newest Evolution of Its “Responsibility of Love” Advertising Campaign; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Adj EPS $1.97; 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List; 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications, Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Liberty Life Assurance

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, which manages about $7.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,463 shares to 68,590 shares, valued at $17.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arconic Inc by 30,978 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,701 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

Analysts await Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.39 EPS, up 2.14% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.34 per share. LNC’s profit will be $478.47M for 6.35 P/E if the $2.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.36 actual EPS reported by Lincoln National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.27% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 178 reduced holdings.

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26 million and $536.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 24,294 shares to 158,167 shares, valued at $12.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 5,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,750 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings.