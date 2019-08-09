Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has Trimmed Its Methode Electronics (MEI) Stake; FBL Financial Group (FFG) Sentiment Is 1.28

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased Methode Electronics Inc (MEI) stake by 95.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 313,294 shares as Methode Electronics Inc (MEI)’s stock rose 1.84%. The Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 14,326 shares with $412,000 value, down from 327,620 last quarter. Methode Electronics Inc now has $1.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $27.1. About 23,875 shares traded. Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has declined 23.11% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MEI News: 27/04/2018 – BANK OF CHINA LTD 3988.HK – APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF MEI FEIQI AS SECRETARY TO BOARD; 03/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – METHODE ELECTRONICS, REPORTS CFO CHANGE; 15/03/2018 – Methode Electronics’ Board Approves Dividend; 22/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Methode Electronics CFO John Hrudicka Resigns; 12/03/2018 – Methode Electronics Names Ronald Tsoumas CFO; 03/04/2018 – PCI LTD PCIL.Sl – LIEW MEI HONG APPOINTED CFO; 12/03/2018 – METHODE ELECTRONICS INC MEI.N – RONALD TSOUMAS, CURRENTLY METHODE’S CONTROLLER AND TREASURER, HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO SUCCEED HRUDICKA; 23/04/2018 – DJ Methode Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MEI)

FBL Financial Group Inc (FFG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.08, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 41 investment professionals increased and started new equity positions, while 32 sold and decreased their equity positions in FBL Financial Group Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 7.01 million shares, down from 7.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding FBL Financial Group Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 25 Increased: 28 New Position: 13.

Among 2 analysts covering Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Methode Electronics has $44 highest and $42 lowest target. $43’s average target is 58.67% above currents $27.1 stock price. Methode Electronics had 5 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained the shares of MEI in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 7.94% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.63 per share. MEI’s profit will be $25.22 million for 9.96 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Methode Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.68% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $58.53. About 7,798 shares traded. FBL Financial Group, Inc. (FFG) has declined 20.69% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.69% the S&P500. Some Historical FFG News: 15/05/2018 – U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT AND F.B.l. ARE INVESTIGATING CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – NYT, CITING; 03/05/2018 – FBL Fincl 1Q EPS 94c; 03/05/2018 – FBL FINANCIAL GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $182.2 MLN VS $181.9 MLN; 16/03/2018 FBL Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Fincantieri-Built Frigate ITS Alpino, Prototype Competitor for U.S. Navy’s FFG(X) Frigate Program, Makes Landfall in Norfolk; 03/05/2018 – FBL Fincl 1Q Rev $182.2M; 29/03/2018 – FBL Financial Group Presents 2017 Annual Report; 19/04/2018 – DJ FBL Financial Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFG); 23/03/2018 – FBL Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – FBL Financial Group Declares Quarterly Dividend

FBL Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The company has market cap of $1.44 billion. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. It has a 13.98 P/E ratio. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.