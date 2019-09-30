Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has Trimmed Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stake By $1.64 Million; Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Has Raised By $4.22 Million Its B2gold (BTG) Holding

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd increased B2gold Corp (BTG) stake by 88.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd acquired 1.41M shares as B2gold Corp (BTG)’s stock rose 19.55%. The Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd holds 3.00 million shares with $9.14 million value, up from 1.59 million last quarter. B2gold Corp now has $3.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.29. About shares traded. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) has risen 28.74% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTG News: 18/04/2018 – B2GOLD REPORTS POSITIVE EXPLORATION DRILL RESULTS FROM FEKOLA; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$5.40 FROM C$4.75; 30/05/2018 – B2Gold Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – B2Gold Announces Positive Exploration Drill Results from Fekola North Extension Zone and Resource lnfill Drilling; 15/03/2018 – B2Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD 1Q REV. $344.3M, EST. $330.5M; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 7C; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD- SIGNIFICANT RISE IN QTRLY REVENUE WAS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEW PRODUCTION FROM FEKOLA MINE, AS WELL AS A 9% INCREASE IN AVERAGE REALIZED GOLD PRICE; 16/05/2018 – B2Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO – CONSOLIDATED GOLD REVENUE IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $344 MILLION VS $146 MILLION LAST YEAR

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased Automatic Data Processing (ADP) stake by 8.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund analyzed 9,929 shares as Automatic Data Processing (ADP)'s stock rose 5.74%. The Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 109,489 shares with $18.10M value, down from 119,418 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing now has $69.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.74% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $160.43. About 1.99 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Automatic Data Processing has $19000 highest and $14700 lowest target. $173.20’s average target is 7.96% above currents $160.43 stock price. Automatic Data Processing had 8 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 15 with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Thursday, August 1. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, August 5.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $576.82 million for 30.16 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd has invested 0.13% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Mercer Advisers Inc stated it has 4,472 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Klingenstein Fields And Ltd Llc reported 0.04% stake. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc has 83,334 shares. Pnc Financial Serv Gp owns 2.13M shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Taurus Asset Ltd invested 0.05% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Fiera Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Wellington Management Group Llp accumulated 0.19% or 5.29 million shares. Legal General Gru Public Ltd reported 2.68M shares stake. Adage Cap Lc owns 0.16% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 381,924 shares. Tuttle Tactical, Connecticut-based fund reported 42,162 shares. Moreover, Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa has 0.1% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 237,659 shares. Boston Advsr Limited Liability has 0.14% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 16,310 shares. First Bank Tru holds 1,339 shares. Old Natl Bancorporation In holds 0.15% or 18,261 shares.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased Cognizant Tech Solutions A (NASDAQ:CTSH) stake by 66,458 shares to 127,460 valued at $8.08M in 2019Q2. It also upped Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR) stake by 52,635 shares and now owns 123,064 shares. Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) was raised too.