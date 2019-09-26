Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has Lowered Its Accenture Plc Cl A (ACN) Position; Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM)’s Sentiment Is 1.65

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased Accenture Plc Cl A (ACN) stake by 5.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 9,203 shares as Accenture Plc Cl A (ACN)’s stock rose 6.22%. The Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 159,002 shares with $29.38 million value, down from 168,205 last quarter. Accenture Plc Cl A now has $121.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $190.87. About 2.75M shares traded or 46.79% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 13/05/2018 – Accenture Delivers Digital Asset Management Program to Help Shaanxi Electric Boost Performance and Reduce Operating Costs; 29/05/2018 – Accenture Wins Three 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Awards Based on Outstanding Contributions and Dedication to Teamwork; 29/03/2018 – Tinker Federal Credit Union Selects Mortgage Cadence as Best-In-Class Technology Partner; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds AI’s Real Power Is Helping; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey Shows; 27/03/2018 – Four in Five North American Bank Operations Leaders Believe Their Bank’s Survival Depends on Updating Legacy Systems to; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Invests in Leading Enterprise Augmented Reality Software Provider Upskill; 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.22, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 155 funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 94 sold and reduced their equity positions in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. The funds in our database reported: 54.56 million shares, down from 54.73 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 79 Increased: 106 New Position: 49.

Among 9 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Accenture has $22800 highest and $182 lowest target. $204.33’s average target is 7.05% above currents $190.87 stock price. Accenture had 15 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Bank of America maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) rating on Thursday, June 20. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $18600 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, March 29 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Wells Fargo maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) rating on Thursday, September 12. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $21000 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, March 29. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, September 25. The company was maintained on Friday, March 29 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, June 13 report. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of ACN in report on Friday, March 29 with “Neutral” rating. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Haverford Services reported 4.73% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Scotia Capital reported 71,000 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 38,702 shares. Pennsylvania Tru holds 0.98% or 129,460 shares. 444,024 were reported by Schroder Investment Management Group Inc. Ima Wealth stated it has 43 shares. Architects, New Jersey-based fund reported 1,984 shares. The South Carolina-based Verity And Verity Ltd Co has invested 1.47% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Moreover, Raymond James And Associate has 0.12% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Notis holds 8,829 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Maryland Mngmt accumulated 4,090 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Hilton Capital Management Lc reported 0.03% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Grand Jean Cap Mngmt Inc invested in 0.34% or 4,556 shares. Fiduciary Trust holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 18,598 shares. Madison Investment Hldgs Inc reported 269,328 shares.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased Broadcom Inc stake by 61,511 shares to 103,325 valued at $29.74M in 2019Q2. It also upped Intact Financial Corp stake by 3,300 shares and now owns 71,297 shares. Mondelez International Inc A (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was raised too.

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc Ca holds 3.28% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. for 127,535 shares. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc owns 176,783 shares or 3.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd has 2.24% invested in the company for 85,106 shares. The California-based Avalon Global Asset Management Llc has invested 2.15% in the stock. Bamco Inc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 2.99 million shares.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. provides child care, early education, and other services for employers and families. The company has market cap of $8.90 billion. It operates through Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Dependent Care, and Other Educational Advisory Services divisions. It has a 53.53 P/E ratio. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

