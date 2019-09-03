Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has Lowered Cvs Health (CVS) Position; Avnet (AVT) Sellers Decreased By 11.64% Their Shorts

Avnet Inc (NASDAQ:AVT) had a decrease of 11.64% in short interest. AVT’s SI was 2.76 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 11.64% from 3.13 million shares previously. With 596,100 avg volume, 5 days are for Avnet Inc (NASDAQ:AVT)’s short sellers to cover AVT’s short positions. The SI to Avnet Inc’s float is 2.58%. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $41.89. About 597,635 shares traded. Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) has risen 5.31% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AVT News: 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Loss/Shr $2.64; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Loss $320M; 16/05/2018 – Avnet Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Avnet Short-Interest Ratio Rises 27% to 9 Days; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Avnet’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – Avnet Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Avnet Showcases Connected Ecosystem at IoT World 2018; 23/05/2018 – Avnet Names Oleg Khaykin to Its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Avnet to Transfer Stk Exchange Listing to Nasdaq

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased Cvs Health Corp (CVS) stake by 98.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 24.70M shares as Cvs Health Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 387,831 shares with $20.92 million value, down from 25.09 million last quarter. Cvs Health Corp now has $77.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 6.31 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health appoints Marc-David Munk as CMO of MinuteClinic; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer o; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 06/03/2018 – CVS Starts Blockbuster Debt Sale to Fund $68 Billion Aetna Deal; 19/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Year Three of Be The First, Its $50 Million Initiative To Help Deliver a Tobacco-Free Generation; 13/03/2018 – The CVS-Aetna deal marked the beginning of a wave of health-care deals, including Albertsons’s proposed acquisition Rite Aid and Cigna’s plan to buy Express Scripts; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Citing PBM Concerns, Crawford Urges Review of CVS/Aetna Merger; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Launches Comprehensive Program to Help Patients Save Money on Medications; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Recognized By DiversityInc as Top 50 Company for Diversity For Second Year in a Row

More notable recent Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Makes Avnet (AVT) a Strong Sell? – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Avnet (AVT) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Avnet’s (AVT) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Daily Dividend Report: WLK, AVT, LOW, EL, SSNC – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Tucson.com‘s news article titled: “Avnet to Participate in Citibank and Deutsche Bank Conferences in September – Arizona Daily Star” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Avnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.14 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. It has a 26.25 P/E ratio. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.25B for 8.60 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CVS Health has $102 highest and $58 lowest target. $74.33’s average target is 22.01% above currents $60.92 stock price. CVS Health had 19 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 29 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. UBS maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) rating on Thursday, May 2. UBS has “Buy” rating and $6700 target. On Thursday, April 18 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, March 11. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 27 by Cowen & Co.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.25 million activity. 1,900 shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO, worth $101,821 on Monday, March 11. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600. DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800.