Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has Increased By $991,002 Its Texas Instruments (TXN) Stake; Dish Network (DISH)’s Sentiment Is 1.09

Dish Network Corp (DISH) investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 146 hedge funds opened new or increased holdings, while 134 cut down and sold stakes in Dish Network Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 217.05 million shares, down from 295.77 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Dish Network Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 103 Increased: 92 New Position: 54.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) stake by 3.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired 8,693 shares as Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)’s stock rose 7.50%. The Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 253,970 shares with $29.15M value, up from 245,277 last quarter. Texas Instruments Inc now has $120.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $128.8. About 1.19 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q REV. $3.79B, EST. $3.65B; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 4,780 shares to 110,177 valued at $32.46 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) stake by 129,686 shares and now owns 157,226 shares. Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) was reduced too.

Among 11 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. Texas Instruments has $15000 highest and $5800 lowest target. $113.55’s average target is -11.84% below currents $128.8 stock price. Texas Instruments had 19 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 24. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, April 30. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 29 with “Hold”. The firm has “Sell” rating by UBS given on Thursday, August 22. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Barclays Capital.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Announcing: Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Increased An Energizing 155% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TXN should meet Q3 estimates – Citi – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: W, BURL, TXN – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Madison Investment Inc reported 252,556 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Commercial Bank has 0.28% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 1.65M shares. Voloridge Inv Limited Com has invested 0.13% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Williams Jones & Assoc Limited Liability holds 0.14% or 58,507 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0.39% stake. 1St Source State Bank stated it has 2,533 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Limited Company holds 0.48% or 613,756 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 13.88 million shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 2,235 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 14,582 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs Incorporated reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Schnieders Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 2,552 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Moreover, Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 115,463 shares. Lourd Lc holds 0.04% or 3,596 shares in its portfolio.

King Street Capital Management L.P. holds 29.38% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation for 13.16 million shares. Eidelman Virant Capital owns 107,105 shares or 2.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, New South Capital Management Inc has 2.11% invested in the company for 1.85 million shares. The New York-based Clearline Capital Lp has invested 1.69% in the stock. Eagle Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 12.04 million shares.

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 25.61% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.82 per share. DISH’s profit will be $300.68 million for 14.86 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.47% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 2.00M shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (DISH) has risen 10.55% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 10/04/2018 – DISH Alliance Group strengthens ISPs with broadband sales support, video offerings; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP -CEO SAYS AD SALES REVENUE ON SLING TV DURING MARCH MADNESS NEARLY TRIPLED YEAR-OVER-YEAR – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cuts Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings to ‘B+’ From ‘BB-‘ for DISH Network and DISH DBS; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 02/05/2018 – DISH app now on Android TV; 23/05/2018 – Dish Chairman Says Phase Two of 5G Network Will Cost $10 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cites Continued Deterioration of DISH’s Operating Profile, Declines in Pay-TV Subscribers; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETT NATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 19/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook Is Negative for DISH; 04/04/2018 – DISH SAYS TALKS CONTINUE TO QUALIFY FOR BIDDING CREDIT

More notable recent DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Raymond James Upgrades DISH Stock as Short Sellers Move In – Schaeffers Research” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Are Investors Undervaluing Dish Network (DISH) Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Dish Network (DISH) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wednesday 8/28 Insider Buying Report: DISH, W – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Najarian Brothers See Unusual Activity In FXI, DISH Network, Toll Brothers And Juniper – Benzinga” with publication date: September 17, 2019.