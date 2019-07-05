Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has Decreased Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Position by $205.84 Million; Shares Rose; Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Shares Declined While Soros Fund Management Trimmed Its Stake by $9.59 Million

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 99.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 1.81 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,805 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, down from 1.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $115.52. About 761,318 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 21/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for Mar. 28-29; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees Higher Booking Rates — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Expects Net Yield Increase of 2% to 3.75% on Constant Currency Basi; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.85 TO $1.90, EST. $1.96; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $1.90; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 ltineraries; 09/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Declares Dividend And Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 23/04/2018 – DJ Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCL); 19/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE IS INCREASED BY $0.15 TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 78.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 213,204 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 56,730 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, down from 269,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.08. About 682,267 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 21.66% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Business Confidence, Economic Conditions Across Western U.S. Are Strong; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame; 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Com holds 212 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 681,034 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.03% stake. Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Moreover, Penn Mgmt has 0.07% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 5,726 shares. Parkside Comml Bank & Trust reported 0.01% stake. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag owns 552,913 shares. Da Davidson & has 0.01% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 7,306 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank owns 38,417 shares. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada invested in 0.01% or 1,804 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank owns 38,767 shares. California Employees Retirement System has 0.03% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Ohio-based Victory Management has invested 0.09% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Bessemer has 13,823 shares. 28,193 are owned by D E Shaw And.

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “You Have To Love Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s (NASDAQ:ZION) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Zion Oil & Gas Announces Launch of New Unit Program – PRNewswire” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Alphabet Gets CPUC Permit, Boosts Self-Driving Initiatives – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form 8-K ZION OIL & GAS INC For: Jun 11 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 127,162 shares to 412,693 shares, valued at $64.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berry Pete Corp by 290,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,000 shares, and has risen its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE).

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 23.60% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.89 per share. ZION’s profit will be $198.52 million for 10.47 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.77% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $1.21 million activity. LAURSEN THOMAS E also sold $59,951 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) shares. 500 shares were sold by SHIREY TERRY ALAN, worth $24,756 on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 5,169 shares valued at $259,205 was made by ALEXANDER BRUCE K on Tuesday, February 12. STEPHENS STEVEN DAN had sold 8,000 shares worth $385,590. The insider BLACKFORD DAVID E sold 2,172 shares worth $107,927.

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.48 earnings per share, up 9.25% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.27 per share. RCL’s profit will be $531.08 million for 11.65 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.31% EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $1.11 billion activity. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider A WILHELMSEN A S sold $554.74 million. Howe Stephen R. Jr. had bought 420 shares worth $50,190 on Tuesday, March 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 22,514 shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt holds 31,675 shares. Howe Rusling invested in 68 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership reported 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Roanoke Asset Corp holds 44,510 shares. Nomura stated it has 24,412 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Melvin Mngmt Lp holds 0.77% or 575,000 shares. Cipher Cap Lp holds 0.47% or 52,271 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd stated it has 118,315 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks invested in 0% or 6,940 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability accumulated 6,803 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Calamos Wealth Limited Liability owns 29,687 shares. Blackstone Limited Partnership holds 139,800 shares. Hudock Capital Group Limited Liability Company accumulated 779 shares.

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Carnival Lowers Its Outlook Again – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Royal Caribbean: ‘Cautious’ Thesis Intact, Despite Robust Numbers – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “By Leaving Less Of A Footprint, Celebrity Flora Makes A Huge Mark On The Cruise Industry – PRNewswire” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Earnings movers dominate premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Royal Caribbean Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 29, 2018.