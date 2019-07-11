Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has Decreased Nucor (NUE) Position By $255.83 Million; Myers Industries (MYE) Sellers Decreased By 0.73% Their Shorts

Myers Industries Inc (NYSE:MYE) had a decrease of 0.73% in short interest. MYE’s SI was 489,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.73% from 493,200 shares previously. With 73,500 avg volume, 7 days are for Myers Industries Inc (NYSE:MYE)’s short sellers to cover MYE’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $18.23. About 10,753 shares traded. Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) has declined 17.46% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical MYE News: 26/04/2018 – Myers Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 04/04/2018 – dvsAnalytics Announces Hardy Myers as CEO; 06/03/2018 – MYERS INDUSTRIES 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 9C, EST. 9C; 29/03/2018 – Fort Myers Police Department chooses NC4 Street Smart® to help fight crime; 15/05/2018 – Margo Myers Communications Focuses on Executive Coaching, Communications Consulting; 09/03/2018 – Myers Industries Announces Quarterly Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Myers Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MYE); 07/05/2018 – MYERS INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 22C, EST. 19C (2 EST.); 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Camden National, Myers Industries, Grand Canyon Education, MINDBODY, TransMontaigne Par; 07/05/2018 – Myers Industries 1Q EPS 22c

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased Nucor Corp (NUE) stake by 98.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 4.41M shares as Nucor Corp (NUE)’s stock declined 10.42%. The Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 87,611 shares with $5.11 million value, down from 4.50 million last quarter. Nucor Corp now has $16.36B valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $54.01. About 427,725 shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 12.57% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 05/03/2018 – Cramer also hears the latest from CEOs of Nucor and Domino’s Pizza; 14/03/2018 – Nucor chief on Trump, tax and the case for protection; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR CORP – ALSO EVALUATING BUILDING ADDITIONAL GALVANIZING LINES AT ITS OTHER SHEET MILLS; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR: EXPECT MAY 1 TO BE FIRM DATE TO DETERMINE 232 EXEMPTIONS; 17/04/2018 – NUCOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT JIM DARSEY TO RETIRE; CRAIG FELDMAN TO BE PROMOTED; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 11/05/2018 – Nucor Announces Plans to Build Galvanizing Line at Arkansas Sheet Mill; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CEO: CONFIDENT THERE WON’T BE STEEL SHORTAGE IN U.S; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR CORP – NEW GALVANIZING LINE IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL IN FIRST HALF OF 2021; 17/04/2018 – NUCOR EVP JIM DARSEY TO RETIRE; CRAIG FELDMAN TO BE PROMOTED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.3 in 2018Q4.

Myers Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $638.74 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Material Handling and Distribution. It currently has negative earnings. The Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, Scepter, Myers do Brasil, and Novel brands.

Among 3 analysts covering Nucor (NYSE:NUE), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Nucor had 9 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, June 4 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of NUE in report on Monday, June 17 with “Overweight” rating. Bank of America downgraded the shares of NUE in report on Friday, May 31 to “Underperform” rating.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $5.29 million activity. Shares for $5.29M were sold by FERRIOLA JOHN J on Thursday, January 31.

Analysts await Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, down 37.68% or $0.78 from last year’s $2.07 per share. NUE’s profit will be $390.65M for 10.47 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by Nucor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.