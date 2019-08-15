Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has Decreased Its Powell Industries (POWL) Stake; Last Week Cimpress N.V. (CMPR) Coverage

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased Powell Industries Inc (POWL) stake by 95.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 79,556 shares as Powell Industries Inc (POWL)’s stock rose 26.85%. The Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 3,377 shares with $90,000 value, down from 82,933 last quarter. Powell Industries Inc now has $428.48 million valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $37.09. About 7,356 shares traded. Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) has risen 4.34% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.34% the S&P500. Some Historical POWL News: 25/05/2018 – Powell: Historically Low Confidence in Public Institutions Creates ‘Challenging Moment for Central Banking’; 08/05/2018 – Powell Says Markets are `Aligned’ with Fed (Audio); 13/04/2018 – There’s still a lesson Jay Powell could learn from Greenspan; 21/03/2018 – POWELL: CURRENT POLICY FRAMEWORK WORKING VERY WELL; 21/03/2018 – Powell: Inflation Remains Below 2% Objective; 25/05/2018 – POWELL: MUST KEEP PACE WITH INNOVATION IN FINANCIAL SERVICES; 27/03/2018 – The Wrap: Ashleigh Powell to Adapt YA Fantasy Novel `The Hazel Wood’ for Columbia Pictures; 06/04/2018 – Powell: Risks to Economic Outlook Roughly Balanced; 21/03/2018 – POWELL: FISCAL POLICY HAS BECOME MORE STIMULATIVE; 21/03/2018 – POWELL: STRESS TEST IMPORTANT TOOL FOR BANKS

Among 2 analysts covering Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cimpress has $100 highest and $75 lowest target. $87.50’s average target is -25.72% below currents $117.8 stock price. Cimpress had 3 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ:CMPR) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Aegis Capital. The stock of Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ:CMPR) earned “Buy” rating by Barrington on Tuesday, March 19. See Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ:CMPR) latest ratings:

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy New Target: $100 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Aegis Capital Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Hold Old Target: $110 New Target: $75 Upgrade

More notable recent Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Powell Industries Inc (POWL) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “One Thing To Remember About The Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To Powell Industries, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:POWL) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Powell Industries, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:POWL) Return On Capital Employed Looks Uninspiring – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold POWL shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 7.25 million shares or 0.40% more from 7.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 17,390 shares in its portfolio. 1,609 are held by Advisory Svcs Ntwk Lc. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc invested in 0.03% or 70,738 shares. Franklin Resources has 68,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0% or 15,779 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo holds 0.44% or 607,586 shares. Prospector Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 123,383 shares. Principal Grp Inc holds 0% or 70,422 shares. Pnc Financial Ser Group Inc owns 562 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 3,377 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Focused Wealth Mgmt owns 300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0% in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL). Teton Advisors has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 2,100 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management has invested 0% in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL).

The stock increased 2.45% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $117.8. About 75,886 shares traded. Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ:CMPR) has declined 32.97% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CMPR News: 07/05/2018 – Cimpress Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – CIMPRESS 3Q LOSS/SHR 7.0C; 29/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CIMPRESS N.V. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 03/05/2018 – Cimpress Announces Participation in Upcoming Financial Conferences; 15/05/2018 – Cimpress Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 23; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Cimpress N.V. Outlk To Neg From Stbl, Rtgs Afrmd; 05/04/2018 CHARLIE JINAN CHEN CHARGED IN FEDERAL COURT IN BOSTON WITH SECURITIES FRAUD; 14/05/2018 – Ubs O’Connor LLC Exits Position in Cimpress; 02/05/2018 – CIMPRESS 3Q REV. $636.1M, EST. $615.7M; 05/04/2018 – Massachusetts restaurant owner arrested on insider trading charges