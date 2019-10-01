Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has Cut Position in Marriott International Cl A (MAR) by $5.18 Million; As Nextera Energy (NEE) Shares Rose, Shareholder Savant Capital Has Raised Position

Savant Capital Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 24.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc bought 1,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 8,240 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69M, up from 6,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $232.03. About 1.65 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. REACHES PACTS TO BUY GULF POWER, FL CITY; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 08/03/2018 – AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct); 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Marriott International Cl A (MAR) by 52.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 37,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 34,085 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.78M, down from 71,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Marriott International Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $123.4. About 1.62 million shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 06/03/2018 – The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach Elevates Beachfront Luxury on the Shores of the Arabian Gulf; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECTS COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE REVPAR ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS WILL INCREASE 3 TO 4 PERCENT WORLDWIDE; 17/04/2018 – Marriott Wants to Be the Amazon of Travel With New Marketplace; 10/05/2018 – MAR HOLDERS OK RESOLUTION TO IMPLEMENT SIMPLE MAJORITY VOTING; 03/04/2018 – MARRIOTT FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – POST BANK IN BULGARIA SIGNS EU58M DEAL FOR MARRIOTT HOTEL; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Comparable Systemwide Constant Dollar RevPar Up 3.6%; 14/05/2018 – Noble Investment Group Acquires Residence Inn by Marriott Tampa Downtown; 08/05/2018 – MAR SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $3.45B TO $3.5B, SAW $3.32B TO $3.42B; 05/03/2018 – MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Marriott

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirador Ptnrs Ltd Partnership invested 0.29% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Advisors Asset Management has invested 0.52% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Moreover, Bryn Mawr has 0.41% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 31,764 are held by Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Peak Asset Ltd reported 0.07% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 572,188 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Co holds 3,458 shares. Boys Arnold And Communications stated it has 16,615 shares. Moreover, First National Bank & Trust Of Newtown has 0.37% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability has 76,100 shares. 5,038 were accumulated by Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc. Old Point Trust And Finance Service N A invested in 15,192 shares or 1.58% of the stock. South State accumulated 11,062 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group Ltd Liability Com holds 998 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New England Research & Management invested 0.19% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MAR shares while 224 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 203.26 million shares or 0.07% less from 203.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.14% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). 1,870 are held by Penobscot Management Company. Westwood Grp owns 0% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 80 shares. Caprock owns 1,497 shares. Gm Advisory Group Inc reported 1,580 shares. Wetherby Asset Management stated it has 8,463 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.04% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). 2,222 are owned by Argi Svcs Ltd Liability Company. First Fincl Corporation In owns 300 shares. Massachusetts Ser Ma reported 0.42% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Bp Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 29,000 shares in its portfolio. Wunderlich Managemnt invested in 16,410 shares or 1.53% of the stock. Williams Jones And Associate Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Mackay Shields Limited Liability invested in 0.04% or 44,095 shares.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, which manages about $7.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc by 13,567 shares to 97,127 shares, valued at $7.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdin (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 26,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,991 shares, and has risen its stake in Axa Equitable Holdings Inc.