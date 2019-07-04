Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has Cut Its Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) Stake by $75.28 Million as Share Value Declined; America Movil Sa De Cv (AMX) Shareholder Westwood Global Investments Has Raised Holding

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) by 98.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 1.54 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,608 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, down from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Six Flags Entertainment Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $53.44. About 493,382 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 14.19% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 02/04/2018 – TMZ: Blac Chyna’s Six Flags Stroller Fight Erupted After Being Called a ‘Hood Rat’; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge (Correct); 22/04/2018 – DJ Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIX); 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – FIRST PHASE OF MULTI-MLN DOLLAR ENTERTAINMENT COMPLEX IN CHINA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2021; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Attendance Up 27%; 04/04/2018 – Six Flags: New Park Slated for 2022 Debut Will Be Part of Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia’s New Entertainment Destination; 31/05/2018 – DC Super-Villain HARLEY QUINN Spinsanity Now Open at Six Flags New England; 29/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces 11th Park Coming to China; 08/05/2018 – Six Flags Hosts National Hiring Day; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Loss $62.3M

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in America Movil Sa De Cv (AMX) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 723,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18.16 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.39M, up from 17.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in America Movil Sa De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.74. About 998,317 shares traded. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 16.77% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CEO DANIEL HAJJ SPEAKS IN 1Q CALL; 14/03/2018 – America Movil to roll out 4.5G in 76 cities by end-2018; 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL CEO HAJJ SAYS TO OFFER NEXT GENERATION 4.5G NETWORK IN 76 CITIES BY END OF 2018; 19/04/2018 – IGNORE: AMERICA MOVIL POSTED 4Q EARNINGS FEB. 13; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q LOSS MXN11.30B; 05/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAYS TO CHALLENGE MEXICO REGULATOR’S ORDER; 09/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAB DE CV AMX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $21; 17/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVES SHARE BUYBACK FUND OF MXN3B; 17/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVES DIVIDEND OF MXN0.32/SHARE; 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Revenue Down 3.7% on Year to MXN254.4 Billion

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.88 per share. SIX’s profit will be $83.42 million for 13.49 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.82 actual EPS reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -220.73% EPS growth.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, which manages about $7.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartsheet Inc Class A by 29,512 shares to 65,982 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.