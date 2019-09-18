Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has Boosted Its Holding in Owens Corning (OC) by $1.25 Million; As Anthem (ANTM) Share Value Rose, Holder Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Raised Position

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Owens Corning (OC) by 42.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought 21,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% . The institutional investor held 72,180 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.20 million, up from 50,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Owens Corning for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $60.1. About 99,304 shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 30/03/2018 – OWENS CORNING MARCIO SANDRI PRESIDENT, COMPOSITES; 27/04/2018 – Owens Corning Completes Acquisition Of Guangde SKD Rock Wool Manufacture Co., Ltd., A Chinese Mineral Wool Manufacturer; 05/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281570 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 28/03/2018 – Alexandria Minerals Sets the Record Straight on Eric Owens’ Termination and Unauthorized Financing Scheme; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – COMPANY DID NOT INCUR ANY EARLY TERMINATION PENALTIES IN CONNECTION WITH TERMINATION OF EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 08/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280079 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 12/03/2018 – Christian Post: WWE Rumors: Shane McMahon’s ‘WrestleMania 34’ Match May Not Involve Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn or Even Daniel Bryan; 14/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING OC.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM – TRADER; 30/03/2018 – OWENS CORNING ARNAUD GENIS RETIRES AS PRESIDENT, COMPOSITES; 09/03/2018 – Breitbart News: Exclusive: Candace Owens on Her Shift to Activism After YouTube Success

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 1629.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 172,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 183,334 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.74 million, up from 10,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $256.62. About 196,343 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Rules; 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross; 24/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Riggs Community Health Center Announce Increased Access to Affordable Health Care; 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of EPS Topping $14.28; 01/05/2018 – ACEP Turns Up Criticism of Anthem’s Emergency Care Policy With a New Video Campaign; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION AS NEUTRAL TO 2018 EARNINGS

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63M and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc (Put) by 415,400 shares to 28,500 shares, valued at $5.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 6,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,625 shares, and cut its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, which manages about $7.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lincoln National Corp (NYSE:LNC) by 7,857 shares to 70,169 shares, valued at $4.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 23,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,803 shares, and cut its stake in Merck Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold OC shares while 99 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 99.47 million shares or 2.22% more from 97.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Management holds 0.04% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) or 9,201 shares. 1,740 were accumulated by Intl Grp Inc Inc Inc. Gulf National Bank (Uk) Limited reported 24,160 shares stake. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 16,788 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). The New York-based Etrade Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Howe & Rusling Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 19 shares. Rock Point Advsr Lc has 2.15% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). State Street owns 3.11 million shares. Rothschild Asset Us Inc invested 0.27% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). 31,642 were reported by Stifel Corp. Moreover, Invesco has 0.02% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.01% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). West Oak Cap Limited Liability invested in 37 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp accumulated 21,539 shares.