Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreased Kbr (KBR) Stake; Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Covered By 5 Bulls

Among 7 analysts covering Empire Co Cl A NV (TSE:EMP.A), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Empire Co Cl A NV had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by National Bank Canada. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Macquarie Research. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Scotia Capital. The stock of Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Raymond James. The stock has “Hold” rating by Desjardins Securities on Monday, March 11. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, June 21 by Raymond James. Raymond James maintained Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Raymond James has “Hold” rating and $31 target. See Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) latest ratings:

The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $36. About 228,172 shares traded. Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate business in Canada. The company has market cap of $9.79 billion. It operates through two divisions, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. It has a 25.35 P/E ratio. It owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo., Thrifty Foods, and LawtonÂ’s Drug Stores; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

