Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreased Its Endo International Plc (ENDP) Holding; Mam Software Group (MAMS) Sentiment Is 0.3

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased Endo International Plc (ENDP) stake by 86.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund analyzed 476,981 shares as Endo International Plc (ENDP)'s stock declined 37.07%. The Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 77,330 shares with $621,000 value, down from 554,311 last quarter. Endo International Plc now has $927.35 million valuation. The stock increased 3.54% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $4.1. About 4.60 million shares traded or 7.69% up from the average. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has risen 6.43% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500.

Mam Software Group Inc (MAMS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.3 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.27, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 3 funds increased or started new holdings, while 10 decreased and sold stakes in Mam Software Group Inc. The funds in our database now have: 4.56 million shares, down from 4.85 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Mam Software Group Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 8 Increased: 1 New Position: 2.

Among 10 analysts covering Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Endo International had 19 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, February 28. Citigroup downgraded Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) on Monday, June 17 to “Neutral” rating. FBR Capital maintained Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) rating on Thursday, February 28. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $20.5 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Monday, March 18 with “Neutral”. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, July 11. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of ENDP in report on Monday, May 13 to “Underweight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Mizuho.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.68, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold ENDP shares while 69 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.74 million shares or 0.14% less from 208.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested 0% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). State Street Corporation stated it has 6.87M shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Assetmark owns 187 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0.1% or 876,225 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 67,317 shares stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 102,000 shares. Swiss Comml Bank accumulated 367,900 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc reported 1.44M shares. State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.01% or 336,104 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Company has 15,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp invested in 0.02% or 4.88M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communications reported 0% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Moreover, Manufacturers Life Com The has 0% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) for 145,888 shares.

Analysts await Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 38.16% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.76 per share. ENDP’s profit will be $106.31M for 2.18 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Endo International plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.32% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.61. About 2,451 shares traded. MAM Software Group, Inc. (MAMS) has risen 13.78% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MAMS News: 10/05/2018 MAM Software Group 3Q EPS 10c

MAM Software Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software, information, and e-commerce and related services to businesses engaged in the automotive aftermarket in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company has market cap of $133.84 million. It provides business management systems, including its proprietary software applications, implementation and training, and third-party hardware and peripherals; information products, such as an accessible catalog database related to parts, tires, labor estimates, scheduled maintenance, repair information, technical service bulletins, pricing, and product features and benefits; e-commerce and online services and products that connect manufacturers, warehouse distributors, retailers, and automotive service providers through the Internet; and customer support and consulting services comprising phone and online support, and implementation and training services. It has a 34.56 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s business management solutions include Autopart for warehouse distributors that seek to manage various locations and inventories on a single system, as well as parts store chains that seek to manage multiple locations and inventories on a single system for a regional area; and VAST, a product for large-to medium-sized automotive service and tire chains.

Wynnefield Capital Inc holds 12.45% of its portfolio in MAM Software Group, Inc. for 3.08 million shares. Cove Street Capital Llc owns 939,335 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bandera Partners Llc has 0.58% invested in the company for 110,408 shares. The Florida-based Zpr Investment Management has invested 0.48% in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc., a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 301,220 shares.

Analysts await MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) to report earnings on September, 13. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.08 per share. MAMS’s profit will be $756,865 for 44.21 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by MAM Software Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.