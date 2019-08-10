Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreased By $21.38 Million Its Macerich Co The (MAC) Stake; Bank Of Nova Scotia Cut V F (VFC) Holding By $21.67 Million

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased Macerich Co The (MAC) stake by 97.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 497,183 shares as Macerich Co The (MAC)’s stock declined 17.42%. The Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 11,227 shares with $487,000 value, down from 508,410 last quarter. Macerich Co The now has $4.32 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $30.5. About 1.86 million shares traded or 9.61% up from the average. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ REPORTED IN ERROR; 19/04/2018 – Mall Owner Macerich Says CEO Coppola to Step Down at End of 2018; 20/04/2018 – Macerich CEO Art Coppola is retiring from the mall owner later this year; 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q FFO 82c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – Macerich: Lead Director Steven Hash to Become Independent Chairman; 04/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 01/05/2018 – MACERICH HOLDER ONTARIO TEACHERS INTENDS TO KEEP STAKE: CNBC; 28/03/2018 – Macerich And Candytopia Succeed With Immersive New Art Exhibit At Santa Monica Place; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.92 TO $4.02, EST. $3.96

Bank Of Nova Scotia decreased V F Corp (VFC) stake by 60.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of Nova Scotia sold 251,939 shares as V F Corp (VFC)’s stock declined 0.18%. The Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 166,926 shares with $14.51 million value, down from 418,865 last quarter. V F Corp now has $33.63 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $82.74. About 1.52 million shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter EPS Cont Ops 65c, EPS 63c; 06/03/2018 – VF Corp Appoints Velia Carboni as Chief Digital Officer; 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Brand Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to VF’s EPS; 07/04/2018 – Manu Close-Up: VF Corp. Appoints Steve Murray as VP, Strategic Projects; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Addition of Altra as Immediately Accretive to EPS; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Completion of Deal in April; 23/03/2018 – VF Corporation Receives National Award from the U.S. Association of Former Members of Congress; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – AT QTR-END, INVENTORIES WERE UP 17 PERCENT COMPARED WITH SAME PERIOD IN 2017; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC & PERFORMANCE-BASED

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $2.60 million activity. O HERN THOMAS E also bought $409,850 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) shares. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $164,400 was made by COPPOLA EDWARD C on Tuesday, June 25. On Monday, June 10 Stephen Andrea M bought $700,300 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) or 20,000 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Macerich (NYSE:MAC), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Macerich had 8 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Sell” rating and $30 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The stock of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, June 28 by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 13. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold MAC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Magnetar Financial, Illinois-based fund reported 9,016 shares. 1.73 million were reported by Bank & Trust Of Mellon. Alps Advsr owns 0.01% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 20,645 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 11,227 shares. California-based Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 64,516 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 8,010 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Ltd Llc reported 0.01% stake. 28,318 are owned by Comml Bank Of Montreal Can. Prudential reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Raymond James Advisors has 8,806 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0.01% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) or 1.07M shares. Moreover, Advisory Services Network Lc has 0% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 1,298 shares. Lazard Asset Lc holds 0% or 24,978 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.02% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) or 165,581 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering VF (NYSE:VFC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. VF had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Tuesday, May 14. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, March 25 with “Hold”. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, May 24 report.

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr stake by 3.34 million shares to 4.47M valued at $100.29M in 2019Q1. It also upped Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) stake by 686,662 shares and now owns 810,486 shares. Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) was raised too.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 EPS, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $524.37 million for 16.03 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

