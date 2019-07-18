Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cut Its Position in Autodesk (ADSK) by $470.54 Million as Stock Rose; York Capital Management Global Advisors Stake in F M C (FMC) Trimmed as Share Price Rose

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 47.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc sold 705,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 773,295 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.41 million, down from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $83.4. About 11,248 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has declined 2.74% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 17/05/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE – HAS APPOINTED DIETER SCHENK AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD; 09/03/2018 – FMC CORP – PAUL GRAVES BEEN APPOINTED CEO OF NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS COMPANY; 28/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: FMC Corporation – 09/30/2018; 08/05/2018 – FMC Announces Appointment of Rasmus Gerdeman to Lead Lithium Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT EXITED AET, NXPI, FMC, HON, RSPP IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Gilberto Antoniazzi Financial Chief for New Lithium Materials Company; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE SAYS RICH FMC LITHIUM VALUE COULD SPUR ASSET SALES; 15/05/2018 – Glenview Adds Express Scripts, Exits Apple, Cuts FMC Corp: 13F; 03/05/2018 – FMC sees strong outlook for lithium demand, prices; 29/03/2018 – FMC EXPECTS FY ADJ. EPS TO EXCEED $5.60/SHARE

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 99.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 3.04 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,973 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58M, down from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $172.02. About 30,426 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss $173.5M; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q NET REV. $554M, EST. $544.8M; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $140; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 05/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Apr 10; 06/03/2018 – Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth Highlights Autodesk Fourth Quarter Results; 01/05/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Financial Results Conference Call; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 38c; 06/03/2018 – Software maker Autodesk’s fourth-quarter revenue rises 15.7 pct; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 13C TO 16C, EST. 18C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Limited Ca holds 0.47% or 12,675 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.21% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Polar Cap Llp invested 1.28% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Stifel Financial reported 179,291 shares stake. Moreover, Federated Investors Inc Pa has 0.14% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 365,694 shares. Private Asset holds 1.14% or 41,172 shares. Loomis Sayles Co LP holds 3.25% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 10.60 million shares. The New York-based Maplelane Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.33% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 2,660 are owned by Zebra Cap Mngmt. Proshare Advsr Lc has invested 0.18% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Swiss State Bank holds 0.12% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 729,699 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 184,747 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Lpl Lc accumulated 81,928 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc (Ca) holds 710 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.48 million for 130.32 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “XLK, ORCL, ADSK, TEL: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s What to Expect From Autodesk’s (ADSK) Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Autodesk Stock Popped Nearly 11% Last Month – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Factory_OS Receives Strategic Investments from Autodesk, Citi to Help Address Affordable Housing Crisis in Bay Area and Beyond – PRNewswire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Autodesk Stock Gained 15% in January – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 08, 2019.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, which manages about $7.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartsheet Inc Class A by 29,512 shares to 65,982 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Livent Corp by 1.20 million shares to 2.17 million shares, valued at $26.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gcp Applied Technologies Inc by 199,514 shares in the quarter, for a total of 921,922 shares, and has risen its stake in Oi S A.

More notable recent FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Pfizer, FMC and McCormick & Company – Investorplace.com” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FMC Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 05, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “FMC to invest $50 million on Delaware research campus – Philadelphia Business Journal” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think FMC (NYSE:FMC) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does FMC Corporation’s (NYSE:FMC) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 130,993 shares. Earnest Partners has 103 shares for 0% of their portfolio. C M Bidwell And Limited reported 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Wright Invsts Inc reported 5,096 shares. 457,877 are held by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc. Weybosset Research & Limited Liability holds 3.9% or 86,288 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc has invested 0.04% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Balyasny Asset Management stated it has 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Amer Tru Invest Advsrs invested 0.23% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Cohen & Steers owns 62,602 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, King Luther Mngmt Corporation has 1.59% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 2.71 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 181,071 shares. New York-based Arrowgrass Capital Prns (Us) Lp has invested 0.24% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Moreover, Jane Street Grp Lc has 0% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Envestnet Asset stated it has 75,385 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, down 6.74% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.78 per share. FMC’s profit will be $218.55 million for 12.56 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by FMC Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.49% negative EPS growth.