Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cut By $81.85 Million Its First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) Holding; Rignet (RNET) Sentiment Is 0.76

Rignet Inc (RNET) investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.44, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 19 institutional investors started new and increased stock positions, while 25 reduced and sold stakes in Rignet Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 16.42 million shares, up from 16.38 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Rignet Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 4 Reduced: 21 Increased: 16 New Position: 3.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased First Finl Bankshares Inc (FFIN) stake by 96.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 1.44M shares as First Finl Bankshares Inc (FFIN)’s stock rose 7.61%. The Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 49,728 shares with $2.87M value, down from 1.49M last quarter. First Finl Bankshares Inc now has $4.37B valuation. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $32.21. About 186,650 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIN News: 24/04/2018 – First Financial Announces Board Election And Increased Dividend At Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 12/04/2018 SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES

The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $7.42. About 32,213 shares traded. RigNet, Inc. (RNET) has declined 27.25% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RNET News: 18/04/2018 – RigNet Buys Automation Commun Engineering and Safety Controls; 18/04/2018 – RigNet Announces Acquisitions in Energy Sector; 18/04/2018 – RIGNET ACQUIRED TWO U.S. BASED OIL & GAS SERVICES PROVIDERS; 18/04/2018 – RIGNET INC – ACQUIRED AUTOMATION COMMUNICATIONS ENGINEERING CORP AND SAFETY CONTROLS, INC; 07/05/2018 – RIGNET 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 07/05/2018 – RIGNET 1Q REV. $53.8M, EST. $53.1M (2 EST.); 06/03/2018 – RIGNET 4Q REV. $56.8M, EST. $52.1M (2 EST.); 26/03/2018 – RIGNET REPORTS CLOSING OF INTELIE PURCHASE; 07/05/2018 – RigNet 1Q Loss $5.53M; 06/03/2018 – RIGNET 4Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C (2 EST.)

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc holds 2.5% of its portfolio in RigNet, Inc. for 831,654 shares. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owns 5.00 million shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 0.42% invested in the company for 508,260 shares. The New York-based Millennium Tvp Management Co. Llc has invested 0.31% in the stock. Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 2.48 million shares.

RigNet, Inc. provides systems and solutions for clients with data networking and operational requirements the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $148.17 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Managed Services; and Systems Integration and Automation. It currently has negative earnings. It offers remote communications services for offshore and onshore drilling rigs and production facilities, as well as support vessels and other remote sites; multiprotocol label switching global network services; proactive network monitoring and management through network activities centers; and systems integration services to design, assemble, install, and commission turn-key solutions for customer communications systems.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.48, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold FFIN shares while 51 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 34.03 million shares or 10.08% less from 37.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 89,030 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 42,874 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 72,811 shares. Advisory Networks Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). State Street accumulated 2.45M shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Cwm Ltd stated it has 0.02% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.05% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Lc stated it has 3.02 million shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.04% or 49,728 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 9,596 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability holds 26,426 shares. 3,668 are owned by Mcdaniel Terry And.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $244,753 activity. 165 shares were bought by Thaxton Kirk W, worth $9,365. DUESER F SCOTT bought $13,438 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) on Tuesday, April 30. 128 First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares with value of $7,816 were bought by Nickles Robert Clark Jr. The insider TROTTER JOHNNY bought 5,000 shares worth $302,450. $19,939 worth of stock was bought by Denny Michael B. on Monday, June 17.