Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosted By $1.67 Million Its Kroger Co (KR) Holding; Oz Management LP Cut Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake

Oz Management Lp decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 9.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oz Management Lp sold 103,118 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Oz Management Lp holds 967,193 shares with $108.13 million value, down from 1.07M last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $380.18B valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $118.9. About 22.08M shares traded or 89.40% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/05/2018 – Former JPMorgan trader charged with conspiring to fix currency prices; 02/05/2018 – Global Economy Perks Up as Goldman, JPMorgan Predict Rebound; 28/03/2018 – TURKCELL PICKS BNP PARIBAS, HSBC, JP MORGAN FOR 10-YR BOND SALE; 16/05/2018 – Funko Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – HNA THROUGH SUBSIDIARY HAS APPOINTED JP MORGAN SECURITIES AND BENEDETTO, GARTLAND & COMPANY AS FINANCIAL ADVISORS TO THE PROCESS; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS.L – BOARD CONTINUES TO TRACK DEVELOPMENTS IN REGION CLOSELY, WITH ASSISTANCE OF JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT’S INVESTMENT FUNCTIONS AND COMPLIANCE, AND COMPANY; 20/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHIEF GLOBAL STRATEGIST DAVID KELLY ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Elects Mellody Hobson to Board of Directors; 09/03/2018 – MOVES-Former BofA exec joins JPMorgan’s oil & gas investment banking team

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased Kroger Co (KR) stake by 17.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired 79,631 shares as Kroger Co (KR)’s stock declined 17.28%. The Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 546,173 shares with $11.86 million value, up from 466,542 last quarter. Kroger Co now has $20.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $25.68. About 8.82M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 17/05/2018 – Ocado wins over sceptics and cheers investors with bumper Kroger deal; 11/05/2018 – Nathan’s Famous® and Kroger Team Up to Make Donation to Mason Youth Organization; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – TOTAL SALES, EXCLUDING FUEL AND THE 53RD WEEK, INCREASED 2.7% IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OVER THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 15/03/2018 – Kroger Had $76M Remaining on Existing Buyback Authorization as of Tuesda; 22/03/2018 – Kohl’s, Walmart and Kroger’s Take Top Spots in Ad Effectiveness for February; 23/05/2018 – Kroger Beefs Up Amazon Response With $200 Million Meal-Kit Deal; 06/04/2018 – Home Chef in sale talks with Kroger – sources [14:08 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 17/05/2018 – KROGER CO KR.N CFO SAYS OCADO WAREHOUSES COULD DO ITS GROCERY DELIVERY AND PREPARE PICKUP ORDERS; 10/05/2018 – Kroger to Participate in BMO 13th Annual Farm to Market Conference; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Counters Amazon’s Grocery Offensive With Ocado Alliance

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $107,437 activity. $107,437 worth of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) shares were bought by SARGENT RONALD.

Among 6 analysts covering Kroger (NYSE:KR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Kroger has $3000 highest and $25 lowest target. $27.17’s average target is 5.80% above currents $25.68 stock price. Kroger had 12 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The company was upgraded on Friday, August 2 by Pivotal Research. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, September 4 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) earned “Hold” rating by Pivotal Research on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Friday, September 13. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Monday, June 24. The stock of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 29 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, September 13.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) stake by 2,219 shares to 77,229 valued at $11.65M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) stake by 138,938 shares and now owns 162,677 shares. United Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:UTHR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 67 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 622.19 million shares or 0.93% less from 628.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Nebraska-based Cwm Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Sasco Capital Ct reported 4.23% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Kentucky Retirement Systems Tru Fund invested in 0.07% or 16,823 shares. High Pointe Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 34,590 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion State Bank owns 2.24M shares. Financial Bank Of The West reported 22,194 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Legal General Gru Public Limited Co holds 0.07% or 6.15M shares. Toth Financial Advisory invested in 32 shares. Netherlands-based Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.09% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). The Illinois-based Inspirion Wealth Advsr Lc has invested 0.53% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Fiera Cap holds 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 25,947 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.05% or 30,267 shares. Intrepid Capital Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 44,960 shares. Gam Hldg Ag reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Westpac Banking Corp holds 0% or 482,295 shares in its portfolio.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity. 1,700 shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L, worth $194,242.

Oz Management Lp increased United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) stake by 288,907 shares to 2.16M valued at $4.78 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stake by 280,589 shares and now owns 1.46M shares. Altaba Inc was raised too.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.28 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Addenda owns 0.46% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 56,244 shares. Smith Salley And Associates has 2.79% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 165,583 shares. Beach Invest Ltd Com owns 16,820 shares for 3.07% of their portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Incorporated owns 2,124 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Congress Asset Mngmt Communication Ma holds 123,651 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Moreover, Davy Asset Management Limited has 3.65% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wade G W has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hgk Asset holds 64,518 shares or 2.1% of its portfolio. Mcdaniel Terry And Communication owns 2,073 shares. New York-based Tompkins Fincl has invested 1.26% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Newman Dignan And Sheerar invested 0.07% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.66% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Vantage Investment Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.94% or 73,241 shares in its portfolio. First Wilshire Secs Mngmt Inc reported 3,367 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Arete Wealth Advisors Lc has invested 0.56% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 6.53% above currents $118.9 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, April 15 report. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform”.

