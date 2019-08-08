Orchids Paper Products Company (TIS) and Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSEAMERICAN:TIS) and Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC). The two are both Personal Products companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchids Paper Products Company N/A 0.00 N/A -1.54 0.00 Edgewell Personal Care Company 37 0.78 N/A 1.62 18.75

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchids Paper Products Company 0.00% 0% 0% Edgewell Personal Care Company 0.00% 4.5% 2%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchids Paper Products Company 0 0 0 0.00 Edgewell Personal Care Company 0 3 2 2.40

On the other hand, Edgewell Personal Care Company’s potential upside is 33.86% and its consensus price target is $41.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 25.37% of Orchids Paper Products Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.1% of Edgewell Personal Care Company are owned by institutional investors. 9.36% are Orchids Paper Products Company’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Edgewell Personal Care Company’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchids Paper Products Company 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Edgewell Personal Care Company 3.79% 10.94% -24.13% -22.27% -42.83% -18.53%

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Edgewell Personal Care Company beats Orchids Paper Products Company.

Orchids Paper Products Company manufactures and sells tissue products for at-home and away from home markets in the United States. Its products include paper towels, bathroom tissues, and paper napkins. The company offers its products under Colortex, My Size, Velvet, Big Mopper, Orchids Supreme, Clean Scents, and Tackle brands; and licensed brands, such as Virtue, Truly Green, Golden Gate Paper, and Big Quality. It also sells parent rolls to other converters. The company serves discount retailers, grocery stores, grocery wholesalers and cooperatives, convenience stores, janitorial supply stores, and stores in the food service market. Orchids Paper Products Company was founded in 1976 and is based in Pryor, Oklahoma.

Edgewell Personal Care Company manufactures and markets personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care, and infant care categories the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care, and All Other. It offers Schick and Wilkinson Sword razor systems, including razor handles and refillable blades, and disposable shave products for men and women; and shave preparation products, such as shaving gels and creams under the Edge, Skintimate, and Shave Guard brands. The company also manufactures, distributes, and sells private label and value-priced wet shaving disposable razors, shaving systems, and replacement blades under a retailer's store name or under the Personna name. In addition, it provides sun care products comprising protection, sport, kids, baby, tanning, and after sun products, as well as hand wipes and household gloves under the Banana Boat, Hawaiian Tropic, Wet Ones, and Playtex brands; and feminine care products consisting of tampons, pads, and liners under the Playtex, Stayfree, Carefree, o.b., and Playtex Sport brand names. Further, the company offers infant care products, such as bottles, cups, and mealtime products under the Playtex brand; OrthoPro and Binky pacifiers; diaper disposal systems under the Playtex Diaper Genie brand; and diaper pail units and refill liners under the Diaper Genie brand, as well as markets Litter Genie, a waste disposal solution for cat owners. It sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, and wholesalers, as well as through retail locations and e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Energizer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Edgewell Personal Care Company in June 2015. Edgewell Personal Care Company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.