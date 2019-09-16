Orchid Island Capital (ORC) to pay $0.08 on Oct 31, 2019; Hecla Mining Co (HL) Has 1.26 Sentiment

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) is expected to pay $0.08 on Oct 31, 2019. (NYSE:ORC) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.08 dividend. Orchid Island Capital Inc’s current price of $5.63 translates into 1.42% yield. Orchid Island Capital Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Sep 13, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.63. About 444,276 shares traded. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) has declined 23.49% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ORC News: 04/05/2018 – Resource America Inc. Exits Position in Orchid Island; 26/04/2018 – Orchid Island Capital 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 12/04/2018 – ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL INC – ESTIMATED BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 OF $8.09; 08/03/2018 Orchid Island Capital Announces March 2018 Monthly Dividend and February 28, 2018 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics; 16/05/2018 – Orchid Island Capital Announces May 2018 Monthly Dividend and April 30, 2018 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics; 12/04/2018 – Orchid Island Capital Announces April 2018 Monthly Dividend and March 31, 2018 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics; 23/04/2018 – DJ Orchid Island Capital Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORC); 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Asset Management Buys 1.2% Position in Orchid Island; 12/04/2018 – ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL INC – ESTIMATED GAAP NET LOSS OF $0.31 PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

Hecla Mining Co (HL) investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.03, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 73 investment professionals increased and opened new positions, while 58 cut down and sold their stakes in Hecla Mining Co. The investment professionals in our database now own: 271.30 million shares, down from 280.17 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Hecla Mining Co in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 22 Reduced: 36 Increased: 56 New Position: 17.

Analysts await Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.03 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Hecla Mining Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.14% EPS growth.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, produces, and markets precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company has market cap of $887.35 million. The firm offers unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders; and lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates to custom smelters and brokers. It currently has negative earnings. It owns 100% interests in the Greens Creek mine located on Admiralty Island in Southeast Alaska; the Lucky Friday unit located in the Coeur dÂ’Alene mining district in northern Idaho; the Casa Berardi mine located in the Abitibi region of north-western Quebec, Canada; and the San Sebastian unit located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Hecla Mining Company for 540,700 shares. Qcm Cayman Ltd. owns 18,808 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sprott Inc. has 0.47% invested in the company for 838,325 shares. The New York-based Van Eck Associates Corp has invested 0.46% in the stock. Cwh Capital Management Inc., a Washington-based fund reported 582,367 shares.

