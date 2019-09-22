Orchid Island Capital (ORC) to pay $0.08 on Oct 31, 2019; ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE EDF ORDINARY SHARE (ECIFF) SI Decreased By 15.35%

ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE EDF ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) had a decrease of 15.35% in short interest. ECIFF’s SI was 43,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 15.35% from 50,800 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 215 days are for ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE EDF ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:ECIFF)’s short sellers to cover ECIFF’s short positions. It closed at $11.11 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) is expected to pay $0.08 on Oct 31, 2019. (NYSE:ORC) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.08 dividend. Orchid Island Capital Inc’s current price of $5.78 translates into 1.38% yield. Orchid Island Capital Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Sep 13, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.78. About 849,563 shares traded. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) has declined 23.49% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ORC News: 12/04/2018 – ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL INC – ESTIMATED BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 OF $8.09; 12/04/2018 – Orchid Island Capital Announces April 2018 Monthly Dividend and March 31, 2018 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics; 08/03/2018 Orchid Island Capital Announces March 2018 Monthly Dividend and February 28, 2018 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics; 26/04/2018 – Orchid Island Capital 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Orchid Island Capital Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORC); 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Asset Management Buys 1.2% Position in Orchid Island; 04/05/2018 – Resource America Inc. Exits Position in Orchid Island; 12/04/2018 – ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL INC – ESTIMATED GAAP NET LOSS OF $0.31 PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Orchid Island Capital Announces May 2018 Monthly Dividend and April 30, 2018 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 8 investors sold Orchid Island Capital, Inc. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 19.12 million shares or 19.74% more from 15.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 30,635 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 109,572 shares. 4.18M were accumulated by Vanguard Group. Voya Inv Mngmt Llc invested in 0% or 26,126 shares. New York-based Catalyst Cap Lc has invested 0% in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC). Manufacturers Life Communications The has invested 0% in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 67,562 shares. 32,806 were accumulated by Amer Int Gp. Cetera Advisors Ltd Company accumulated 190,524 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt reported 120,167 shares. D E Shaw stated it has 10,194 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar reported 0% of its portfolio in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC). Hrt Llc has invested 0% in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 5,645 shares stake. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC).

Orchid Island Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities in the United States. The company has market cap of $364.45 million. The companyÂ’s RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

ElectricitÃ© de France S.A., an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energies in France and internationally. The company has market cap of $36.59 billion. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil-fire, hydro, photovoltaic, wind, biomass, biogas, and cogeneration plants. It has a 12.36 P/E ratio. The firm also manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network; and operates, maintains, and develops high-voltage and very-high-voltage electricity transmission networks.

