Orchid Island Capital (ORC) to pay $0.08 on Oct 31, 2019; AMADEUS IT GROUP SA ORDINARY SHARES (AMADF) Sellers Increased By 4.29% Their Shorts

AMADEUS IT GROUP SA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AMADF) had an increase of 4.29% in short interest. AMADF’s SI was 755,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 4.29% from 724,300 shares previously. With 500 avg volume, 1511 days are for AMADEUS IT GROUP SA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AMADF)’s short sellers to cover AMADF’s short positions. It closed at $73.43 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) is expected to pay $0.08 on Oct 31, 2019. (NYSE:ORC) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.08 dividend. Orchid Island Capital Inc's current price of $5.66 translates into 1.41% yield. Orchid Island Capital Inc's dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Sep 13, 2019 is the announcement. It closed at $5.66 lastly. It is down 23.49% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.49% the S&P500.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities in the United States. The company has market cap of $356.89 million. The companyÂ’s RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 8 investors sold Orchid Island Capital, Inc. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 19.12 million shares or 19.74% more from 15.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability has 53,129 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC). Blair William Company Il holds 0% or 12,400 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Co reported 0% in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC). Jane Street Gru Limited Company holds 0% or 23,047 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Investment Partners has 0% invested in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC). 2.30 million were reported by Invesco. Us State Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 474 shares. Next Financial Gru, a Texas-based fund reported 5,377 shares. Asset Strategies Inc invested in 0.03% or 20,219 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) invested in 0% or 1,618 shares. The California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 5,645 shares. State Street stated it has 0% in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC). Barclays Public Ltd Com invested in 34,328 shares.

More notable recent Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Orchid Island Capital Announces September 2019 Monthly Dividend and August 31, 2019 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics – GlobeNewswire” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Orchid Island Capital to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Orchid Island Capital Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Amadeus IT Group, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $32.09 billion. It operates through two divisions, Distribution and IT Solutions. It has a 25.62 P/E ratio. The Distribution segment acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, ticketing, and other processing solutions to travel providers and travel agencies.