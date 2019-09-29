Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:HCFT)

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC) and Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:HCFT) compete with each other in the REIT – Residential sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchid Island Capital Inc. 6 0.00 55.87M -0.33 0.00 Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. 3 -0.82 17.73M -0.91 0.00

In table 1 we can see Orchid Island Capital Inc. and Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Orchid Island Capital Inc. and Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchid Island Capital Inc. 973,344,947.74% -12% -1.2% Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. 536,979,829.18% -19.1% -3.5%

Risk & Volatility

Orchid Island Capital Inc. is 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.47 beta. From a competition point of view, Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. has a 1.29 beta which is 29.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Orchid Island Capital Inc. and Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 29.9% and 38%. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchid Island Capital Inc. -8.7% -2.67% -5.64% -11.44% -23.49% -3.13% Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. 1.2% -0.3% -4.26% -0.59% 0.6% 17.83%

For the past year Orchid Island Capital Inc. had bearish trend while Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Orchid Island Capital Inc. beats Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The companyÂ’s RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, Florida.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc., a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Five Oaks Investment Corp. and changed its name to Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. in May 2018. Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.