Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC) and Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS) are two firms in the REIT – Residential that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Orchid Island Capital Inc.
|7
|-89.17
|N/A
|-0.33
|0.00
|Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.
|115
|11.10
|N/A
|2.79
|42.32
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC) and Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Orchid Island Capital Inc.
|0.00%
|-4.7%
|-0.5%
|Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.
|0.00%
|23.8%
|6.9%
Risk and Volatility
Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s 0.38 beta indicates that its volatility is 62.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.’s beta is 0.37 which is 63.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Orchid Island Capital Inc. and Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.2% and 97.2%. About 0.3% of Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Orchid Island Capital Inc.
|-0.62%
|-4.46%
|-9.44%
|-3.02%
|-10.2%
|0.63%
|Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.
|2.34%
|1.7%
|8.88%
|20.81%
|32.18%
|21.33%
For the past year Orchid Island Capital Inc. was less bullish than Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 7 factors Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. beats Orchid Island Capital Inc.
Orchid Island Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The companyÂ’s RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, Florida.
