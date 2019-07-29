Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC) and Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS) are two firms in the REIT – Residential that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchid Island Capital Inc. 7 -89.17 N/A -0.33 0.00 Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. 115 11.10 N/A 2.79 42.32

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC) and Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchid Island Capital Inc. 0.00% -4.7% -0.5% Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. 0.00% 23.8% 6.9%

Risk and Volatility

Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s 0.38 beta indicates that its volatility is 62.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.’s beta is 0.37 which is 63.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Orchid Island Capital Inc. and Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.2% and 97.2%. About 0.3% of Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchid Island Capital Inc. -0.62% -4.46% -9.44% -3.02% -10.2% 0.63% Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. 2.34% 1.7% 8.88% 20.81% 32.18% 21.33%

For the past year Orchid Island Capital Inc. was less bullish than Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. beats Orchid Island Capital Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The companyÂ’s RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, Florida.