Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI)

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC) and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI), both competing one another are REIT – Residential companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchid Island Capital Inc. 6 -86.19 N/A -0.33 0.00 Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation 16 -5.04 N/A -1.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Orchid Island Capital Inc. and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Orchid Island Capital Inc. and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchid Island Capital Inc. 0.00% -12% -1.2% Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation 0.00% -7.9% -1.1%

Volatility and Risk

Orchid Island Capital Inc. has a 0.47 beta, while its volatility is 53.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation’s 62.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.38 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Inc. and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchid Island Capital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation has an average price target of $16, with potential upside of 17.30%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 29.9% of Orchid Island Capital Inc. shares and 60.7% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation shares. 0.3% are Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchid Island Capital Inc. -8.7% -2.67% -5.64% -11.44% -23.49% -3.13% Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation 0.65% -2.58% -10.05% -16.41% -15.2% -11.69%

For the past year Orchid Island Capital Inc. was less bearish than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation.

Summary

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors Orchid Island Capital Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The companyÂ’s RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, Florida.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in Servicing Related Assets and RMBS segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation was founded in 2012 and is based in Moorestown, New Jersey.