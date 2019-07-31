Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) Reaches $6.22 After 4.00% Down Move; Covington Capital Management Lifted United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake

Covington Capital Management increased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 13.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Covington Capital Management acquired 8,725 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock declined 9.35%. The Covington Capital Management holds 72,062 shares with $8.05M value, up from 63,337 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $104.03B valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $120.86. About 1.84M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 20/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform by Adding Houzz and Pricefalls Marketplace; 20/03/2018 – Mint: Airbus is said to weigh new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon, UPS; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Average Daily Package Volume Up 4.6%; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – UPS IS ENTITLED TO REDUCE OR CANCEL ORDER IN ITS SOLE DISCRETION BASED ON RESULT OF TEST FLEET; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Rev and Operating Profit Climb 15%; 07/05/2018 – lnflectra’s Hackathons Help Start-Ups in DMV Beta-Test Their Software; 06/03/2018 – UPS: Barber to Assume Responsibility for Global Small Package, Freight, Supply Chain and Freight Forwarding Units and Engineering; 23/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Change-of-address scam moved UPS corporate headquarters to tiny Rogers Park apartment, feds say…; 30/05/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: About a dozen people received medical attention after an explosion damaged a UPS freight hub in Lexingto…; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off

The stock of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 8.72% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $6.22. About 5.10M shares traded or 964.02% up from the average. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) has declined 10.20% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ORC News: 16/05/2018 – Orchid Island Capital Announces May 2018 Monthly Dividend and April 30, 2018 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics; 12/04/2018 – ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL INC – ESTIMATED BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 OF $8.09; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Asset Management Buys 1.2% Position in Orchid Island; 23/04/2018 – DJ Orchid Island Capital Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORC); 26/04/2018 – Orchid Island Capital 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 12/04/2018 – Orchid Island Capital Announces April 2018 Monthly Dividend and March 31, 2018 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics; 08/03/2018 Orchid Island Capital Announces March 2018 Monthly Dividend and February 28, 2018 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics; 04/05/2018 – Resource America Inc. Exits Position in Orchid Island; 12/04/2018 – ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL INC – ESTIMATED GAAP NET LOSS OF $0.31 PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $348.94 million company. It was reported on Jul, 31 by Barchart.com. We have $5.97 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ORC worth $13.96 million less.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Another trade for 150 shares valued at $16,731 was made by Cesarone Nando on Wednesday, February 13. Peretz Richard N. also sold $1.01M worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Shares of UPS Gained 11% in June – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stifel On UPS: Wait To Buy This ‘Large, Improving Cash Flow Machine’ – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “UPS Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “MSG, UPS And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 30 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everett Harris And Com Ca invested 2.68% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj accumulated 8,000 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Connecticut-based Eagle Ridge Investment Management has invested 1.16% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bill And Melinda Gates Foundation Tru accumulated 4.53 million shares or 2.42% of the stock. Investment House Llc accumulated 19,500 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Godsey Gibb Associate invested in 2.04% or 120,190 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Management owns 10,080 shares. Norris Perne & French Limited Liability Partnership Mi holds 78,345 shares. Atlas Browninc has 1,824 shares. 20,288 are held by Butensky Cohen Security. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.03% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Duncker Streett And has 0.01% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bailard Inc owns 3,527 shares.

Covington Capital Management decreased Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VGK) stake by 16,548 shares to 281,586 valued at $15.10 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (EFA) stake by 8,158 shares and now owns 203,360 shares. Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering United Parcel (NYSE:UPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Parcel had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold”. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Hold” on Thursday, March 14. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Oppenheimer.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold Orchid Island Capital, Inc. shares while 19 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 15.97 million shares or 3.57% less from 16.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) for 40,100 shares. Peddock Capital Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC). Ameritas Invest Ptnrs reported 0% in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC). Financial Bank Of America De reported 9,084 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 46,101 shares. Blackrock holds 0% in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) or 4.96 million shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division has invested 0% in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC). Strs Ohio holds 0% or 14,400 shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 0% or 198,500 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 58,078 shares. Us Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) for 914 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 35,825 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cetera Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% or 185,170 shares. Citigroup invested in 194,774 shares or 0% of the stock. Quantbot Technologies Lp holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio.