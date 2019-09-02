Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC) is a company in the REIT – Residential industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.9% of Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.47% of all REIT – Residential’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Orchid Island Capital Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.12% of all REIT – Residential companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Orchid Island Capital Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchid Island Capital Inc. 0.00% -12.00% -1.20% Industry Average 16.43% 5.78% 1.98%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Orchid Island Capital Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Orchid Island Capital Inc. N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 131.85M 802.73M 49.26

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Orchid Island Capital Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchid Island Capital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.38 1.73 2.71

The rivals have a potential upside of 48.18%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Orchid Island Capital Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchid Island Capital Inc. -8.7% -2.67% -5.64% -11.44% -23.49% -3.13% Industry Average 2.41% 4.05% 9.17% 13.06% 20.90% 19.56%

For the past year Orchid Island Capital Inc. had bearish trend while Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Volatility & Risk

Orchid Island Capital Inc. has a beta of 0.47 and its 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s rivals are 40.38% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.60 beta.

Dividends

Orchid Island Capital Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s peers beat on 3 of the 3 factors Orchid Island Capital Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The companyÂ’s RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, Florida.