Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) and American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Contrasting side by side

As REIT – Residential businesses, Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC) and American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Orchid Island Capital Inc.
|7
|-78.06
|N/A
|-0.33
|0.00
|American Campus Communities Inc.
|47
|7.01
|N/A
|0.84
|55.72
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Orchid Island Capital Inc.
|0.00%
|-12%
|-1.2%
|American Campus Communities Inc.
|0.00%
|3.3%
|1.6%
Risk & Volatility
Orchid Island Capital Inc. has a 0.47 beta, while its volatility is 53.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. American Campus Communities Inc. on the other hand, has 0.39 beta which makes it 61.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
Orchid Island Capital Inc. and American Campus Communities Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Orchid Island Capital Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|American Campus Communities Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Competitively the consensus target price of American Campus Communities Inc. is $51.67, which is potential 10.19% upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Orchid Island Capital Inc. and American Campus Communities Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 29.9% and 99.1%. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of American Campus Communities Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Orchid Island Capital Inc.
|-8.7%
|-2.67%
|-5.64%
|-11.44%
|-23.49%
|-3.13%
|American Campus Communities Inc.
|-0.45%
|0.26%
|-0.76%
|1.21%
|14.84%
|12.95%
For the past year Orchid Island Capital Inc. has -3.13% weaker performance while American Campus Communities Inc. has 12.95% stronger performance.
Summary
On 8 of the 8 factors American Campus Communities Inc. beats Orchid Island Capital Inc.
Orchid Island Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The companyÂ’s RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, Florida.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.