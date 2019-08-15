Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) and American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Contrasting side by side

As REIT – Residential businesses, Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC) and American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchid Island Capital Inc. 7 -78.06 N/A -0.33 0.00 American Campus Communities Inc. 47 7.01 N/A 0.84 55.72

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchid Island Capital Inc. 0.00% -12% -1.2% American Campus Communities Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.6%

Risk & Volatility

Orchid Island Capital Inc. has a 0.47 beta, while its volatility is 53.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. American Campus Communities Inc. on the other hand, has 0.39 beta which makes it 61.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Orchid Island Capital Inc. and American Campus Communities Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchid Island Capital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 American Campus Communities Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of American Campus Communities Inc. is $51.67, which is potential 10.19% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Orchid Island Capital Inc. and American Campus Communities Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 29.9% and 99.1%. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of American Campus Communities Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchid Island Capital Inc. -8.7% -2.67% -5.64% -11.44% -23.49% -3.13% American Campus Communities Inc. -0.45% 0.26% -0.76% 1.21% 14.84% 12.95%

For the past year Orchid Island Capital Inc. has -3.13% weaker performance while American Campus Communities Inc. has 12.95% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors American Campus Communities Inc. beats Orchid Island Capital Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The companyÂ’s RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, Florida.