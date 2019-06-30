Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

As Biotechnology companies, Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 580.68 N/A -2.68 0.00 Zai Lab Limited 28 17831.78 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 highlights Orchard Therapeutics plc and Zai Lab Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Orchard Therapeutics plc and Zai Lab Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Orchard Therapeutics plc are 7.4 and 7.4. Competitively, Zai Lab Limited has 5.5 and 5.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Orchard Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zai Lab Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Orchard Therapeutics plc and Zai Lab Limited are owned by institutional investors at 57.8% and 59.6% respectively. Comparatively, 35.26% are Zai Lab Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchard Therapeutics plc -1.56% -1.76% 35.56% 33.97% 0% 24.35% Zai Lab Limited 2.12% -8.44% 3.69% 68.01% 43.63% 22.35%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc has stronger performance than Zai Lab Limited

Summary

Zai Lab Limited beats Orchard Therapeutics plc on 3 of the 5 factors.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.