Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS)

Both Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 696.37 N/A -1.50 0.00 VIVUS Inc. 4 0.61 N/A -3.22 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Orchard Therapeutics plc and VIVUS Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Orchard Therapeutics plc and VIVUS Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4%

Liquidity

Orchard Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 9.2 while its Quick Ratio is 9.2. On the competitive side is, VIVUS Inc. which has a 4 Current Ratio and a 3.5 Quick Ratio. Orchard Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to VIVUS Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Orchard Therapeutics plc and VIVUS Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00 VIVUS Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Orchard Therapeutics plc has an average target price of $23.5, and a 56.35% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Orchard Therapeutics plc and VIVUS Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53.6% and 17.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.1% of VIVUS Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36% VIVUS Inc. 1.21% -12.79% -9.73% -29.24% -51.56% 49.78%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while VIVUS Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Orchard Therapeutics plc beats VIVUS Inc.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.