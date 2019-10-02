Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

As Biotechnology companies, Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics plc 14 0.00 69.07M -1.50 0.00 Vaxart Inc. 1 0.00 10.49M -3.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Orchard Therapeutics plc and Vaxart Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Orchard Therapeutics plc and Vaxart Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics plc 484,022,424.67% 0% 0% Vaxart Inc. 1,713,212,477.54% -139.4% -54.2%

Liquidity

Orchard Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 9.2 while its Quick Ratio is 9.2. On the competitive side is, Vaxart Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. Orchard Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Vaxart Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Orchard Therapeutics plc and Vaxart Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00 Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Orchard Therapeutics plc is $26, with potential upside of 118.12%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 53.6% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.2% of Vaxart Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.2% of Vaxart Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36% Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc was less bearish than Vaxart Inc.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats Vaxart Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.